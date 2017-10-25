Edit ModuleShow Tags

3 Questions for a Belly Dancer

Nicholas Boer

Published:

Belly dancer Jadeera Rose, aka Jade Itiene, has been performing at El Morocco for 10 years. During that time, she has expanded the live music belly dancing from the first Sunday of the month to the second (when she strives for a looser, more party-like atmosphere) and fourth Sundays (when the music is really authentic). On other nights of the week, except Mondays when the restaurant is closed, dancers bring their own recorded music—creating a festive atmosphere that complements the colorful, exotic Moroccan cuisine. 

Q: What drew you to belly dancing in a restaurant?

A: After all the frustrations of the day, it’s fun to transform into my higher self and do what I love doing most. I don’t care if everyone is looking at me every moment. It’s more about bringing energy into the space and emanating an uplifting heart and spirit … and to get a good workout for myself.

Q: How do you metamorphize a dining room into a performance stage?

A: I make a bold entrance with a veil, colorful and large, spinning and whipping it around. It’s like a wind; you’re whisking away bad energy. Consider a belly dancer as a shamanic group healer. That sounds out there, but in ancient times, that’s what it was really about.

Q: How do you pick people to dance with you?

A: I look for someone bopping in their seat, who’s been smiling a lot and who hasn’t just been handed their entrée. People go away happier if they get up and dance. They’re going to remember that more than a perfect performance. I lead them, guide them, let them shine. After the first person gets up, other people see how fun it is.

Read our full feature Stay Local, Eat Global.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
Edit ModuleShow Tags