Eat Like a Spaniard

European countries have the right idea when it comes to bar snacks: In Spain, it’s tapas and pintxos, which are often free when you order a beer (a tradition we should all get behind). One of the most classic tapas is the tortilla española, a frittata-style dish featuring eggs, potatoes, onions, and olive oil—lots of it. Not only is it delicious and satisfying, but it is also a quick appetizer to prepare, making it easy to bring a little taste of la dulce vida into your home. Just follow the recipe below provided by Oscar Cabezas, the executive chef at the acclaimed Teléferic Barcelona in Walnut Creek. He suggests pairing the tortilla with a glass of chilled white wine or cava, and enjoying it in a leisurely European fashion. It might just tide you over until you can finally take that hard-earned vacation to Basque Country. telefericbarcelona.com. —A.S.

Ingredients

Olive oil

4 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and diced

2 onions, peeled and sliced

4 eggs

Salt

Honey

Directions

1. In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat a drizzle of olive oil over medium-low heat until it is warm. Add the potatoes and onions. Cook, gently stirring the potatoes and onions every few minutes, until they are tender.

2. While the potatoes and onions cook, beat four eggs in a large bowl and season with a sprinkle of salt.

3. Turn off the heat, and strain the potato-and-onion mixture through a colander, reserving the olive oil. Add the potatoes and onions to the bowl of beaten eggs, season with a big pinch of salt and a spoonful of honey, and mix until thoroughly combined.

4. Heat the same skillet over a medium flame for a minute. Add a tablespoon of the reserved oil. Pour the potato, onion, and egg mixture into the skillet and let it cook for one to two minutes without touching the pan, until the bottom begins to set up. As soon as the edges are firm, reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook for five minutes.

5. Gently insert a rubber spatula all around the edges of the tortilla to make sure it isn’t sticking. The top should still be wet. Place a large, flat plate on top of the skillet, hold it tightly and, using one quick motion, flip the skillet over and let the tortilla fall onto the plate.6. Add another tablespoon of the reserved olive oil to the skillet, and use the spatula to slide the tortilla back in, cooked side up. Cook for three minutes, then carefully slide the tortilla from the skillet onto a clean plate. Serve warm or at room temperature.

