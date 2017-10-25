Food on Wheels

Casey Cantrell

“Homeboy! Are you hungry? Say yes.” That’s how Elmy Kader, the animated owner of the Royal Egyptian Cuisine food truck, greets his first customer of the day. A self-proclaimed “pioneer” of the Bay Area’s food-truck scene, Kader took his lifelong dream of being a chef to the streets four years ago—and he hasn’t looked back since, serving up delicious food with “Egyptian attitude.”

Q: What makes a food truck different from a restaurant?

A: The [lack of] limitations. I’m free; I get to go where I want. Most people get up in the morning and say, “I’m going to work.” I get up in the morning, and I say, “I’m going to party.” What do you do when you party? You invite your friends, you go to a nice place, you feed the people, and enjoy yourself.

Q: What’s your strategy when scouting a location?

A: I’ve already built a good reputation [with my food]. I don’t worry too much. I rely on people. So I come [to a new location] one week, I get very little business. The second week, the same people who came before order two or three [meals for their co-workers]. Then more customers start coming. Before you know it, I am just fine.

Q: What’s your philosophy on food?

A: Your food is your medicine. What you eat will affect your abilities, body, and mind. —C.C.

