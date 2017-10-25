New: Aviation Rooftop Bar and Kitchen

Photo by Chris K. Yelp.com

While a cool, early October grand opening precluded this rooftop patio restaurant from being the summer blockbuster of 2017, Aviation is headed for cult status. Located just a few doors down (and three floors up) from Livermore Cinemas, the indoor-outdoor space delivers pricey artisanal burgers, craft cocktails, and local beers, and—above all—a beautiful view of the Tri-Valley. The juicy Dallas burger comes with two serious strips of smoked bacon while the Paris version brilliantly pairs creamy Brie with tart, sticky-sweet red wine onion jam. But the grilled chicken sandwich dwarfs the burgers; just ask for extra aioli to slather on the toasted ciabatta roll. Frito pie and “tatchos” (tater tot nachos) are fun appetizers, while healthy entrées include a crisp yet somewhat bland sesame chicken salad. Brought to you by the owners of Livermore’s always popular saloon The Last Word (apparently, they had more to say), Aviation is bound to take off. 2470 First St., Ste. 300, (925) 292-9915, aviationlivermore.com. Dinner Tues.–Sun., brunch Fri.–Sun. 234$$