New: Aviation Rooftop Bar and Kitchen



Published:

Photo by Chris K. Yelp.com

While a cool, early October grand opening precluded this rooftop patio restaurant from being the summer blockbuster of 2017, Aviation is headed for cult status. Located just a few doors down (and three floors up) from Livermore Cinemas, the indoor-outdoor space delivers pricey artisanal burgers, craft cocktails, and local beers, and—above all—a beautiful view of the Tri-Valley. The juicy Dallas burger comes with two serious strips of smoked bacon while the Paris version brilliantly pairs creamy Brie with tart, sticky-sweet red wine onion jam. But the grilled chicken sandwich dwarfs the burgers; just ask for extra aioli to slather on the toasted ciabatta roll. Frito pie and “tatchos” (tater tot nachos) are fun appetizers, while healthy entrées include a crisp yet somewhat bland sesame chicken salad. Brought to you by the owners of Livermore’s always popular saloon The Last Word (apparently, they had more to say), Aviation is bound to take off. 2470 First St., Ste. 300, (925) 292-9915, aviationlivermore.com. Dinner Tues.–Sun., brunch Fri.–Sun. 234$$

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
