New: Barranco

Photo by Barranco Yelp.com

Chef Carlos Altamirano—the gentle, Michelin-starred chef whose Walnut Creek restaurant, Parada, started the Peruvian explosion in 2015—has done it again. His latest eatery is less about novelty and more about lifestyle: Barranco is named for, and its murals reflect, Altamirano’s favorite dining district in Lima, and it’s intended to blend into Lafayette’s already relaxed and sophisticated dining culture. The inviting patio speaks to that. The vast menu is time-tested from Altamirano’s many ventures, so go ahead and graze; you really can’t go wrong. (But a passion fruit pisco sour should be mandatory.) Our favorites include pristine cubes of spicy ahi ceviche; juicy blocks of skewered pork belly; mushroom chicharrónes (eat them while they’re hot and crispy); creamy-rich squid-ink paella; and the classic rotisserie chicken. 3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, (925) 298-5668, barrancokitchen.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sun. 234$$$

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
