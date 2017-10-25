New: Barranco

Photo by Barranco Yelp.com

Chef Carlos Altamirano—the gentle, Michelin-starred chef whose Walnut Creek restaurant, Parada, started the Peruvian explosion in 2015—has done it again. His latest eatery is less about novelty and more about lifestyle: Barranco is named for, and its murals reflect, Altamirano’s favorite dining district in Lima, and it’s intended to blend into Lafayette’s already relaxed and sophisticated dining culture. The inviting patio speaks to that. The vast menu is time-tested from Altamirano’s many ventures, so go ahead and graze; you really can’t go wrong. (But a passion fruit pisco sour should be mandatory.) Our favorites include pristine cubes of spicy ahi ceviche; juicy blocks of skewered pork belly; mushroom chicharrónes (eat them while they’re hot and crispy); creamy-rich squid-ink paella; and the classic rotisserie chicken. 3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, (925) 298-5668, barrancokitchen.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sun. 234$$$