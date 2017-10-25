New: Moroccan Palace Restaurant

With its luxurious textures, intoxicating spices, and savory tagines, Moroccan cuisine is divine. And at Moroccan Palace Restaurant—with its cozy, Casablanca-themed dining room—devouring a lamb shank, sticky with stewed fruit and littered with dark-roasted almonds, feels decadent. Throw in a belly dancer (second and fourth weekends), orange blossom pastries, and bottomless cups of sweet mint tea, and you’ll be penitent for a year. Less sinful diversions include zaalouk—eggplant salad rich with olive oil—and fluffy couscous with silky vegetables. On the other hand, if it’s “damn the torpedoes,” bring on the saffron-spiked bastila—layers of nuts, egg, and chicken baked to order in phyllo and showered with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Just add a couple of bottles of Ouled Thaleb Moroccan Sauvignon Blanc, and call it a life. 3355 Lakeshore Ave., (510) 451-7738, moroccanpalacerestaurant.com. Lunch Sat.–Sun., dinner Wed.–Mon. 34$$