Never heard of pastel del choclo? Don’t know the difference between tostones and tlayudas (never mind how to pronounce them)? You’re not alone. It’s not uncommon for diners to open up a menu at a Latin American restaurant and then frantically reach for their phones to Google various food items. If you can relate, here’s a guide to some of the most common Latin American dishes and drinks so you can find your way around the offerings con confianza.

Alfajores: Buttery cookie sandwiches with a dulce de leche filling.

Arroz con leche: A Mexican dessert made from rice mixed with water or milk, cinnamon, and raisins.

Caipirinha: Brazil’s national cocktail, crafted with cachaça (a distilled spirit made from fermented sugarcane juice), sugar, and lime.

Churrasco: Popular across Latin America, churrasco is a grilled steak (usually flank or strip) topped with chimichurri, a sauce often made with parsley and spices.

Lomo saltado: This traditional Peruvian dish is a stir-fry that typically features onions, tomatoes, fries, and marinated beef.

Papusa: A classic Salvadoran dish consisting of a thick corn tortilla stuffed with a savory filling, such as pork, beans, and cheese.

Pastel del choclo: A Chilean shepherd’s pie, often filled with ground beef, chicken, raisins, black olives, onions, and slices of hard boiled egg—all encased in a thick, caramelized layer of choclo corn.

Ropa vieja: Literally translating to “old clothes,” ropa vieja is a Cuban dish made of shredded meat in a tomato-based sauce with veggies.

Tlayuda: This iconic Oaxacan street food consists of a large, thin, partially fried tortilla covered with refried beans, asiento (unrefined pork lard), shredded lettuce or cabbage, avocado, strips of meat, Oaxacan string cheese, and salsa.

Tostones: These twice-fried plantain slices are a popular side dish in Puerto Rico.

Read our full feature Stay Local, Eat Global.

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
