Top Turkey Day Tips

With the big feast just around the corner, we asked the cooking instructors for their tips for preparing, cooking, and enjoying Thanksgiving dinner.

Prep school

Don’t spend the entire holiday in the kitchen. Kitchen on Fire’s Olivier Said recommends prepping vegetables the day before. “Keep cut veggies in Ziploc bags or airtight containers, and peeled potatoes in water,” he says. “Side dishes can be made a day before and refrigerated in oven-safe containers for easy reheating.”

Roast like a pro

Back to the Table instructor Judy Orpin-Geringer has a go-to turkey method: roasting the bird breast-side down. “All the juice drips down into the breast and it gets super juicy,” she says. “It self-bastes.” About 20–30 minutes before the turkey is done, flip it over to finish.

Sweet surprise

You probably don’t want to ditch classic Thanksgiving desserts like pumpkin pie, but you can mix things up. The chefs at Draeger’s Cooking School suggest, “For a twist on whipped cream, try adding some brandy or other favorite liqueur.”

