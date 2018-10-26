Edit ModuleShow Tags
Meet Sabrina Ionescu

The college basketball superstar—and Walnut Creek native—is smashing NCAA records.

By Clay Kallam

Published:

She might be a little taller than most young women, but otherwise, Sabrina Ionescu looks like a typical college student. In conversation, she’s measured and calm. She sits quietly, and takes her time before offering opinions.

But don’t be fooled: Ionescu will cut your heart out to win a basketball game.

Following a dazzling career at Orinda’s Miramonte High, where she was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year in 2016, Ionescu went on to play point guard for the University of Oregon—and won Pac-12 Player of the Year honors after her sophomore season. At just 20 years old, Ionescu has already set the NCAA’s Division I women’s record for triple-doubles, and she’s on track to not only break but shatter every record at Oregon.

Beyond that, the Walnut Creek native stands to achieve national prominence playing professionally; she is expected to be one of the top picks in the WNBA draft whenever she decides to enter it.

So, what makes this pleasant young woman such a powerhouse?

In sixth grade, Ionescu played for Orinda’s elite Cal Stars travel club. Photo by Beverley Sopak.

“Her will to win and drive to succeed can only be found in the elite few,” says Kelly Graves, her coach at Oregon.

Kelly Sopak, Ionescu’s former coach at Miramonte, elaborates: “She’s playing chess, and everyone else is playing checkers.”

“I was always able to see a step ahead,” says Ionescu, who got her start playing pickup games with her twin brother, Eddy, at Walnut Creek’s Larkey Park. (Even though, she notes, the older guys there didn’t want her to play … at first.)

Still, that ability to see what others can’t, coupled with her competitiveness—she wants to win every scrimmage, dominate every drill—can create complications. When her teammates don’t measure up, she lets them know.

“I’ve definitely made people cry,” Ionescu says without a hint of apology. “But my teammates know me well enough off the court to know that everything I tell them on the court is to help us. … In fact, usually they’ll try not to laugh, because they think it’s funny when I get mad.”

Despite their smiles, Ionescu’s intensity does translate. “Her ability to raise the level of play of her teammates is uncanny,” Sopak says. That may explain how the East Bay teen came out of nowhere to make the USA Basketball Under-16 team at an open tryout in 2013.

Since then, Ionescu has played on three national teams, winning gold each time, and represented her country in international three-on-three tournaments. She’s in the mix for the 2020 Olympics in the three-on-three category (the first time the event has been on the Olympic agenda), and she’s on USA Basketball’s radar for a spot on the traditional Olympic women’s team in 2024 and 2028.

But for now, Ionescu is back in Eugene, Oregon, blending in with the other students on campus—at least until she puts on the uniform.

 

See Ionescu in Action

East Bay basketball fans will have the opportunity to witness Sabrina Ionescu’s superstar-level abilities for themselves when the Oregon Ducks come to Moraga for the Thanksgiving Classic tournament at Saint Mary’s College of California. Ionescu’s team will face UC Riverside on November 23, and Saint Mary’s on November 24.

For tickets, visit smcgaels.com or call Saint Mary’s College Athletic Ticket Office at (925) 631-4689.

 

Faces

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.

Eat Real Festival

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

15th Anniversary Celebration

The Monument Crisis Center feted its 15 years with a lively commemoration that featured delicious fare, drinks, and music at its Concord facility. In honor of the milestone, the organization also started a matching campaign to raise $15,000 for its numerous programs that support low-income families and individuals in Contra Costa County.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo hosted its signature fundraising gala at the China Wall formation in Mount Diablo State Park, garnering more than $460,000 for the preservation of open spaces. More than 500 guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, wine, entertainment, and auctions while taking in majestic views.

Day in the Park

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

Ellie Mae Classic

Professional golfers, local celebrities, and athletes—such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—competed at this annual golf tournament held at the TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Hosted by the Pleasanton-based mortgage software company Ellie Mae, the weeklong event raised roughly $150,000 for several charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which offers education and development programs to underprivileged students around the Bay Area.

An Evening to Remember

The Pleasanton-based Tyler’s Grace Foundation feted its fifth anniversary by hosting a fundraising gala at the Diablo Country Club, where nearly 300 guests gathered to enjoy cocktails, an elegant dinner, auctions, music, and dancing. Proceeds from the benefit will support 30 families affected by cancer.

Gourmet Gallop

To raise funds for Diablo Ballet and its educational PEEK Outreach Programs, 280 people sipped, savored, and strolled their way through downtown Walnut Creek, where several businesses served special drinks and culinary creations to attendees. business fundamentals to local youths.

Taste of Oakland

The 2018 Taste of Oakland festival series in Jack London Square celebrated the unique musicians, culinary talents, and technological innovation coming out of Oakland and the Bay Area. The event benefited Youth Aid Nonprofit, a charity that provides free summer camps and music lessons and teaches business fundamentals to local youths.

California Trail Opening

The Oakland Zoo celebrated the grand opening of its 56-acre California Trail expansion with cake, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a first look at the new permanent exhibition, which re-creates habitats for eight native California species, including the jaguar, grizzly bear, and gray wolf. Twenty-five years in the making, the California Trail aims to highlight the Golden State’s natural history while also promoting wildlife conservation.

Nourish Gala

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano hosted its biggest bash of the year at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, where more than 200 guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine. The annual fundraiser supported the Community Produce Program, which provides about 250,000 pounds of produce each month to people in need.
