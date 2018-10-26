Edit ModuleShow Tags
November Trade Secrets



Published:

Furnishing rooms in your home is not an easy task. Keep in mind the scale of the room, architectural details, and window placement. It’s important to measure your space and create a floor plan. Think of the room as a composition and not individual pieces.

Park Place Designs | www.parkplacedesigns.com

 

Think about the purpose each room serves when choosing lighting. The times of day you will use it and the activities you will be doing will aid you in deciding on the right fixture and output.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

 

Laminate floors should be delivered one to three days ahead of installation and allowed to sit in the home. Certain materials need to acclimate to the moisture and temperature of the environment for best results.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home--design

 

Select and document the fixtures, finishes, and furnishings for your project well in advance of the due date to keep your project on schedule. Avoid making last-minute changes that create delays and inflate the budget.

McCutcheon Construction | www.mcbuild.com

 

Insist on a detailed, written scope of work before signing a contract. Also ask for a detailed, written schedule with a completion date. Ask past clients if the contractor completed projects on time, as per the schedule.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

Replacing your windows? Be sure to work with a licensed contractor who will correctly measure and install your new windows. There are many window options and designs, so browse a showroom to find the ones that fit your home best.

Golden State Lumber | www.goldenstatelumber.com

 

Consider converting your old wood-burning fireplace to gas. On Spare the Air days it is illegal to burn wood, fire logs or pellets; gas can be a clean and convenient alternative.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

 

Take the time to research before starting your remodel to understand the time, convenience, and materials needed to make for a successful and timely project.

Cal York Construction | www.calyorkconstruction.com

 

Stick to one showstopper. There are so many beautiful tiles out there and a bathroom is a perfect place to show off some of your personality and take a risk with a fun color or pattern.

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com

 

While planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance 3 key aspects: aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to be pleasing to your senses but also provide additional features and be easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

 

When starting a remodeling project, don’t shy away from expressing as many aesthetic designs as you wish. An expert designer can cohesively pull together the interior for your dream home in a way that is functional, unique, and beautiful. This can be achieved no matter what style you lean toward—traditional, transitional, contemporary, or ultra-modern.

Douglah Designs  | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: October 25–31

Get ready to get festive with Halloween fun and harvest celebrations.

Top Tickets: October 18–24

Mickey Mouse on ice skates, two beer fests, and a fun run await this weekend.
Faces

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.

Eat Real Festival

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

15th Anniversary Celebration

The Monument Crisis Center feted its 15 years with a lively commemoration that featured delicious fare, drinks, and music at its Concord facility. In honor of the milestone, the organization also started a matching campaign to raise $15,000 for its numerous programs that support low-income families and individuals in Contra Costa County.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo hosted its signature fundraising gala at the China Wall formation in Mount Diablo State Park, garnering more than $460,000 for the preservation of open spaces. More than 500 guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, wine, entertainment, and auctions while taking in majestic views.

Day in the Park

Ellie Mae Classic

Professional golfers, local celebrities, and athletes—such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—competed at this annual golf tournament held at the TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Hosted by the Pleasanton-based mortgage software company Ellie Mae, the weeklong event raised roughly $150,000 for several charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which offers education and development programs to underprivileged students around the Bay Area.

An Evening to Remember

The Pleasanton-based Tyler’s Grace Foundation feted its fifth anniversary by hosting a fundraising gala at the Diablo Country Club, where nearly 300 guests gathered to enjoy cocktails, an elegant dinner, auctions, music, and dancing. Proceeds from the benefit will support 30 families affected by cancer.

Gourmet Gallop

To raise funds for Diablo Ballet and its educational PEEK Outreach Programs, 280 people sipped, savored, and strolled their way through downtown Walnut Creek, where several businesses served special drinks and culinary creations to attendees. business fundamentals to local youths.

Taste of Oakland

The 2018 Taste of Oakland festival series in Jack London Square celebrated the unique musicians, culinary talents, and technological innovation coming out of Oakland and the Bay Area. The event benefited Youth Aid Nonprofit, a charity that provides free summer camps and music lessons and teaches business fundamentals to local youths.

California Trail Opening

The Oakland Zoo celebrated the grand opening of its 56-acre California Trail expansion with cake, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a first look at the new permanent exhibition, which re-creates habitats for eight native California species, including the jaguar, grizzly bear, and gray wolf. Twenty-five years in the making, the California Trail aims to highlight the Golden State’s natural history while also promoting wildlife conservation.

Nourish Gala

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano hosted its biggest bash of the year at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, where more than 200 guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine. The annual fundraiser supported the Community Produce Program, which provides about 250,000 pounds of produce each month to people in need.
