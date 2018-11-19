Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Presidio: San Francisco’s Pastoral Playground

This former military post delivers everything S.F. visitors are looking for—and then some.

By Fran Miller

Published:

The Lodge at the Presidio boasts unparalleled views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Photo by Kentyn Reynolds.

Want to explore San Francisco without all the crowds and traffic? Avoid the lineup on Lombard Street, skip the crammed cable cars, and ignore the Union Square frenzy. Instead, head to the City’s pastoral playground: the Presidio. Surrounded by groves of fragrant eucalyptus and panoramic Golden Gate Bridge views, this former
U.S. Army post is home to miles of hiking and biking trails, a golf course, museums, gourmet restaurants, and
two luxury inns.

Located above the Presidio's coastal bluffs, the Pacific Overlook offers an unimpeded view of the Pacific Ocean, from Lands End to the Golden Gate Bridge. Photo courtesy of the Presidio Trust.

Encompassing 1,500 acres of some of the most beautiful real estate in the country, the expansive oasis has been transformed by the Presidio Trust, a federal agency created to preserve the area as a natural, cultural, scenic, and recreational resource. The former military barracks and officer’s quarters are still standing but have been repurposed. Building 563, for instance—formerly a 1903 enlisted men’s barracks—is now home to the Presidio Social Club, a popular and convivial retro-chic restaurant known for its hearty comfort food. Where double-tiered soldier bunks used to be, a room-length marble bar is now the focal point. presidiosocialclub.com

 

Other dining destinations include Arguello, offering Mexican cuisine in an indoor-outdoor setting, and The Commissary, serving Spanish-influenced dishes in the former mess hall of the Montgomery Street Barracks. (Both restaurants are under the direction of award-winning restaurateur Traci Des Jardins.) For beer lovers, 100-plus selections await at Sessions at the Presidio, a sleek gastropub with a heated patio that overlooks the Letterman Digital Arts Center's park-like grounds. arguellosf.comthecommissarysf.comsessionssf.com.

Guests get an interactive history lesson at the William Penn Mott, Jr. Presidio Visitor Center. Photo courtesy of the Presidio Trust.

Additional attractions abound in the Presidio, providing something fun for everyone. Disneyophiles won’t want to miss the Walt Disney Family Museum, where Walt Disney’s life and legacy are illuminated through innovative, interactive galleries. History buffs will enjoy the Presidio Heritage Gallery, located in the stately Presidio Officers’ Club, which features interpretive exhibits about the Presidio’s role in shaping California and serving the nation. Meanwhile, the Park Archives and Records Center—housed in a former cavalry stable—provides public access to more than five million documents, historic images, artifacts, and objects associated with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. waltdisney.orgpresidio.gov.

Visitors can also knock down a few strikes at the 12-lane Presidio Bowling Center; practice their putting at the Presidio Golf Course; or simply explore the area by foot or on bike, pausing for a picturesque break at one of the eight Bay-facing vista points. If you’re not sure where to start, the William Penn Mott, Jr. Presidio Visitor Center is a great resource, offering maps, videos, historical context, and friendly staff who can help you plan your day. presidiobowl.compresidiogolf.comparksconservancy.org

You can even extend your visit with an overnight stay at one of the Presidio’s two casually elegant hotels: the Inn at the Presidio, housed in a Georgian Revival–style building built in 1903, or the newly opened Lodge at the Presidio, which sits on Infantry Row. You can’t go wrong with either option; both are converted U.S. Army barracks, so each uniquely combines historic elements with contemporary luxury.

Enjoy gorgeous vistas from a "View King" room at the Lodge at the Presidio. Photo by Paul Dyer.

Each spot also features sumptuous, Ralph Lauren­­–esque furnishings, hosts a complimentary wine hour with hearty appetizers, and boasts rocking chair–bedecked front porches from which to survey the Presidio scene. A bountiful European-style breakfast buffet is included as well, making the two unique values in a city where hotel prices continue to climb. Both are even members of Historic Hotels of America, the Inn having received its Award of Excellence for Best Small Historic Hotel in 2012 and 2016 and for Sustainability in 2017. The Lodge, however, gets our vote for its proximity to the Golden Gate Bridge. Taking full advantage of its location, the 42-room hotel offers several accommodations with sweeping views of the iconic landmark (those without room views can still admire the gorgeous vistas next to the fire pit out in the courtyard). presidiolodging.com.

With museums, recreation, gourmet restaurants, shopping (the Presidio Visitor Center has one of the best collections of San Francisco–themed gifts in the area), and first-class overnight accommodations, the Presidio delivers everything S.F. visitors are looking for—and then some. Bonus: Parking spots are always plentiful!

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: November 15–21

A book talk, crazy acrobatics, a Christmas ballet, and more headline this week in the Bay.

Top Tickets: November 8–14

Celebrate this week with ice-skating, a free movie, bacon and beer, and more.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Puesto Prepares for Concord Opening

City Center Bishop Ranch Opens in San Ramon

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Diablo Dish: Mixiote Pops Up in Oakland

The Best East Bay Sandwiches

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.

Eat Real Festival

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

15th Anniversary Celebration

The Monument Crisis Center feted its 15 years with a lively commemoration that featured delicious fare, drinks, and music at its Concord facility. In honor of the milestone, the organization also started a matching campaign to raise $15,000 for its numerous programs that support low-income families and individuals in Contra Costa County.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo hosted its signature fundraising gala at the China Wall formation in Mount Diablo State Park, garnering more than $460,000 for the preservation of open spaces. More than 500 guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, wine, entertainment, and auctions while taking in majestic views.

Day in the Park

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

Ellie Mae Classic

Professional golfers, local celebrities, and athletes—such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—competed at this annual golf tournament held at the TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Hosted by the Pleasanton-based mortgage software company Ellie Mae, the weeklong event raised roughly $150,000 for several charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which offers education and development programs to underprivileged students around the Bay Area.

An Evening to Remember

The Pleasanton-based Tyler’s Grace Foundation feted its fifth anniversary by hosting a fundraising gala at the Diablo Country Club, where nearly 300 guests gathered to enjoy cocktails, an elegant dinner, auctions, music, and dancing. Proceeds from the benefit will support 30 families affected by cancer.

Gourmet Gallop

To raise funds for Diablo Ballet and its educational PEEK Outreach Programs, 280 people sipped, savored, and strolled their way through downtown Walnut Creek, where several businesses served special drinks and culinary creations to attendees. business fundamentals to local youths.

Taste of Oakland

The 2018 Taste of Oakland festival series in Jack London Square celebrated the unique musicians, culinary talents, and technological innovation coming out of Oakland and the Bay Area. The event benefited Youth Aid Nonprofit, a charity that provides free summer camps and music lessons and teaches business fundamentals to local youths.

California Trail Opening

The Oakland Zoo celebrated the grand opening of its 56-acre California Trail expansion with cake, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a first look at the new permanent exhibition, which re-creates habitats for eight native California species, including the jaguar, grizzly bear, and gray wolf. Twenty-five years in the making, the California Trail aims to highlight the Golden State’s natural history while also promoting wildlife conservation.

Nourish Gala

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano hosted its biggest bash of the year at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, where more than 200 guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine. The annual fundraiser supported the Community Produce Program, which provides about 250,000 pounds of produce each month to people in need.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook