Top November Events in the East Bay

Savor the foodie event of the year in Walnut Creek; meet author Andy Weir; witness a daring Cirque du Soleil performance; and more top events.

By Morgan Mitchell

Culture

Iā ‘Oe E Ka Lā Hula Competition and Festival

11/2–11/4 The oldest hula festival held outside of Hawaii, this unique gathering at Pleasanton’s Alameda County​ Fairgrounds showcases skilled solo and group performers, along with food and other traditions from the islands. kumuhula​​association.com.

Food and Wine

Gourmet East Bay

11/3 Head to Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza for the 15th anniversary of this beloved culinary celebration, where guests ages 21 and up can sample bites from the East Bay’s best restaurants (and local sips, as well). The community event raises money and awareness for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. diablomag.com.

Theater

Guys and Dolls

11/3–11/18 Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre tackles the timeless 1950s musical about gambling, luck, and love at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center in Pleasanton. firehousearts.org.

Movie

Free Movie Night

11/8 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In November, honor the late Burt Reynolds by watching the backwoods thriller Deliverance. lamorindatheatres.com.

Music

Michael Gilbertson​

11/12 Berkeley’s Freight and Salvage hosts the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra composer-​in-residence and 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist for an intimate show. thefreight.org.

Literature

Andy Weir

11/15 The author of the best-selling novel The Martian returns to his hometown of Livermore to discuss his writing, life, and recent work, Artemis, at the Bankhead Theater. lvpac.org.

Performance

Volta

11/15-1/6 Cirque du Soleil returns to AT&T Park in San Francisco with a big-top show about extreme sports and self-discovery, filled to the brim with striking visuals and breathtaking acrobatics. cirquedusoleil.com.

Dance

The Christmas Ballet

11/16–11/17 To fete its 25th anniversary, Smuin Contemporary Ballet mixes old favorites—such as “Santa Baby” and “Drummer Boy”—with celebratory new pieces in its annual holiday performances at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. lesher​artscenter.org.

Holiday

Tree-Lighting Events

11/23, 11/28, 11/29 Several communities welcome the holiday season with ceremonial tree lightings this month. Downtown Danville kicks off the festivities on November 23 by illuminating the Old Oak Tree. November 28 brings the Light Up the Night event in downtown Pleasant Hill. And two celebrations take place November 29: one at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza, and another at Dublin Civic Center. danville​.ca.gov, ci.pleasant-​hill.ca.us, ​broadwayplaza.com, dublin.ca.gov.

Shopping

Winter Wine Walk and Shop

11/24 Walk off that Thanksgiving turkey—and replace it with wine and treats—by strolling around downtown Martinez and checking out the goodies offered at shops along the way. downtownmartinez.org.

Music

Fleetwood Mac

11/25 The iconic rock band takes the stage at Oracle Arena to perform songs from their storied 50-year career, including hits from the seminal 1977 album Rumours. oraclearena.com.