Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top November Events in the East Bay

Savor the foodie event of the year in Walnut Creek; meet author Andy Weir; witness a daring Cirque du Soleil performance; and more top events.

By Morgan Mitchell

Published:

A Cirque du Soleil artist performs a dazzling aerial maneuver in Volta. Photo by Benoit Z. Leroux.

 

Culture

Iā ‘Oe E Ka Lā Hula Competition and Festival
11/2–11/4 The oldest hula festival held outside of Hawaii, this unique gathering at Pleasanton’s Alameda County​ Fairgrounds showcases skilled solo and group performers, along with food and other traditions from the islands. kumuhula​​association.com.

 

Food and Wine

Gourmet East Bay
11/3 Head to Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza for the 15th anniversary of this beloved culinary celebration, where guests ages 21 and up can sample bites from the East Bay’s best restaurants (and local sips, as well). The community event raises money and awareness for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. diablomag.com.

 

Theater

Guys and Dolls
11/3–11/18 Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre tackles the timeless 1950s musical about gambling, luck, and love at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center in Pleasanton. firehousearts.org.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night
11/8 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In November, honor the late Burt Reynolds by watching the backwoods thriller Deliverance. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Music

Michael Gilbertson​
11/12 Berkeley’s Freight and Salvage hosts the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra composer-​in-residence and 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist for an intimate show. thefreight.org.

 

Literature

Andy Weir
11/15 The author of the best-selling novel The Martian returns to his hometown of Livermore to discuss his writing, life, and recent work, Artemis, at the Bankhead Theater. lvpac.org.

 

Performance

Volta
11/15-1/6 Cirque du Soleil returns to AT&T Park in San Francisco with a big-top show about extreme sports and self-discovery, filled to the brim with striking visuals and breathtaking acrobatics. cirquedusoleil.com.

 

Dance

The Christmas Ballet
11/16–11/17 To fete its 25th anniversary, Smuin Contemporary Ballet mixes old favorites—such as “Santa Baby” and “Drummer Boy”—with celebratory new pieces in its annual holiday performances at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. lesher​artscenter.org.

 

Holiday

Tree-Lighting Events
11/23, 11/28, 11/29 Several communities welcome the holiday season with ceremonial tree lightings this month. Downtown Danville kicks off the festivities on November 23 by illuminating the Old Oak Tree. November 28 brings the Light Up the Night event in downtown Pleasant Hill. And two celebrations take place November 29: one at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza, and another at Dublin Civic Center. danville​.ca.gov, ci.pleasant-​hill.ca.us, ​broadwayplaza.com, dublin.ca.gov.

 

Shopping

Winter Wine Walk and Shop

11/24 Walk off that Thanksgiving turkey—and replace it with wine and treats—by strolling around downtown Martinez and checking out the goodies offered at shops along the way. downtownmartinez.org.

 

Music

Fleetwood Mac
11/25 The iconic rock band takes the stage at Oracle Arena to perform songs from their storied 50-year career, including hits from the seminal 1977 album Rumours. oraclearena.com.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: October 25–31

Get ready to get festive with Halloween fun and harvest celebrations.

Top Tickets: October 18–24

Mickey Mouse on ice skates, two beer fests, and a fun run await this weekend.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Brown Sugar Kitchen 2.0 Coming Soon to Uptown Oakland

East Bay Halloween Events Guide

Diablo Dish: Get Wine-d Up at the New Residual Sugar

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Diablo Dish: Step Back into the 1960s at Oakland's Bardo Lounge and Supper Club

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.

Eat Real Festival

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

15th Anniversary Celebration

The Monument Crisis Center feted its 15 years with a lively commemoration that featured delicious fare, drinks, and music at its Concord facility. In honor of the milestone, the organization also started a matching campaign to raise $15,000 for its numerous programs that support low-income families and individuals in Contra Costa County.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo hosted its signature fundraising gala at the China Wall formation in Mount Diablo State Park, garnering more than $460,000 for the preservation of open spaces. More than 500 guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, wine, entertainment, and auctions while taking in majestic views.

Day in the Park

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

Ellie Mae Classic

Professional golfers, local celebrities, and athletes—such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—competed at this annual golf tournament held at the TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Hosted by the Pleasanton-based mortgage software company Ellie Mae, the weeklong event raised roughly $150,000 for several charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which offers education and development programs to underprivileged students around the Bay Area.

An Evening to Remember

The Pleasanton-based Tyler’s Grace Foundation feted its fifth anniversary by hosting a fundraising gala at the Diablo Country Club, where nearly 300 guests gathered to enjoy cocktails, an elegant dinner, auctions, music, and dancing. Proceeds from the benefit will support 30 families affected by cancer.

Gourmet Gallop

To raise funds for Diablo Ballet and its educational PEEK Outreach Programs, 280 people sipped, savored, and strolled their way through downtown Walnut Creek, where several businesses served special drinks and culinary creations to attendees. business fundamentals to local youths.

Taste of Oakland

The 2018 Taste of Oakland festival series in Jack London Square celebrated the unique musicians, culinary talents, and technological innovation coming out of Oakland and the Bay Area. The event benefited Youth Aid Nonprofit, a charity that provides free summer camps and music lessons and teaches business fundamentals to local youths.

California Trail Opening

The Oakland Zoo celebrated the grand opening of its 56-acre California Trail expansion with cake, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a first look at the new permanent exhibition, which re-creates habitats for eight native California species, including the jaguar, grizzly bear, and gray wolf. Twenty-five years in the making, the California Trail aims to highlight the Golden State’s natural history while also promoting wildlife conservation.

Nourish Gala

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano hosted its biggest bash of the year at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, where more than 200 guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine. The annual fundraiser supported the Community Produce Program, which provides about 250,000 pounds of produce each month to people in need.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook