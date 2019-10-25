Edit ModuleShow Tags
Home & Design Trade Secrets

Read up on the latest home design tips and trends, sponsored by our Home & Design clients.



Published:

The color of clear finished wood changes over time with exposure to light and air. Keep that in mind when selecting the material for your next project.

Berkeley Mills | www.berkeleymills.com

 

When selecting a natural stone tile that has variation, such as mineral deposits or veining, have your tile setter do a dry run layout to finalize placement before grouting. This will ensure a balanced pattern and visually maximize the beauty of the stone.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

 

Remember when planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance three key aspects—aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to please your senses, but also provide additional features that are easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

When choosing colors for particular areas of your home, keep in mind the psychological effects of colors on your emotions. Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow can convey high energy, intensity, warmth, and comfort. While cool colors like green, blue, and purple, can help create a feeling of calm and serenity.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

Replacing your windows? Be sure to work with a licensed contractor who will correctly measure and install your new windows. There are many window options and designs, so browse a showroom to find the ones that fit your home best.

Golden State Lumber | www.goldenstatelumber.com

 

Consider layering your fixtures when choosing the lighting for your bedroom. Adding recessed cans and a chandelier in the same room adds a dynamic design element that catches your eye.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

 

When adding a flex room to your home consider installing plumbing connections, extra wiring, and outlets, convenient stow-away elements like tuck-away beds or desks and shelving, as well as smart storage space. Flex rooms can then morph into a home office, guest room, playroom, exercise room, or a room for a home health aide as the needs of your family change.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

When selecting cabinets for your home, keep in mind that base cabinets comprised mostly of drawers maximizes the usability and accessibility of storage.

Berkeley Mills | www.berkeleymills.com

 

Your kitchen backsplash is a great way to add color and personality to the room, harmonize your design elements and create an interesting focal point. It doesn’t matter if your dream kitchen is rustic and cozy, or modern and sleek, get creative with your backsplash’s color, texture and materials!

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com

 

Putting your recessed can lights and wall sconces on separate dimmers expands your options for your bathroom. You can enhance and adjust the ambience and “mood” of a room with just a flip of the switch or slide of the dimmer.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: October 31-November 6

This week, witness dance performances at the Paramount Theatre and Zellerbach Hall, enjoy Tri-Valley Rep’s latest show in Pleasanton, participate in a yoga session surrounded by calming art, and more.

Top Tickets: October 24-30

Purchase affordable art, become immersed in local theater and dance, and celebrate Halloween in style.
Trending

The East Bay (Still) Has Soul

Diablo Dish: Seasonal Changes at Danville Harvest

Diablo Dish: Jack's is Back

Meet Tommy Orange

Communing Through Food in the Bay Area

Faces

Gourmet Gallop

Food and wine lovers took a self-guided stroll through downtown Walnut Creek and sampled bites from 18 participating eateries—including Torsap Thai Kitchen, Oke Poke, and Silk Road—at this yearly event. All proceeds benefit Diablo Ballet and its PEEK Outreach Program (Performing Arts Education and Enrichment for Kids).

Coming to the Rescue

More than 200 guests were in attendance for Contra Costa Humane Society’s (CCHS) gala fundraiser, enjoying food, music, and auctions while learning all about CCHS. Funds support programs and services that promote pet adoption and help provide for animals and their families in need.

Orinda Classic Car Show

The community’s automotive all-stars came together for the 15th year in a row to raise money for causes such as the Educational Foundation of Orinda, the Orinda Association’s Seniors Around Town transportation program, Orinda Parks and Recreation, arts, and the Orinda Historical Society. The weekend kicked off with a preshow party—which included dinner, libations, and dancing—at the new Orinda Arts and Garden Center. The next day, the show took place at Orinda Motors and featured an exhibit of classic Porsches and a second special display of vintage station wagons.

Day in the Park

In an effort to raise money for the Taylor Family Foundation, which provides financial and emotional aid for children in Northern California who are living with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities, supporters gathered at Camp Arroyo in Livermore for the organization’s annual celebration. The event was a smashing success and included a wide selection of gourmet food, desserts, drinks, and silent and live auctions. Musical guest Brian Culbertson, an award-winning jazz musician known for hits such as “Always Remember” and “Colors of Love,” rocked the stage.

Summer Wine Festival

In August, Saint Mary’s College of California and its alumni association held their 15th annual summer festival in order to give financial assistance to students. The afternoon consisted of wine tasting, delicious food, and a lot of fun. Some of the wineries, breweries, and vendors in attendance included Canyon Club Brewery, Captain Vineyards, Michael’s Chocolates, and Wente Vineyards. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit student scholarships.

Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation Launch

In July, Stephen and Ayesha Curry hosted an official kickoff event for their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, in Oakland’s Lakeside Park at Lake Merritt. The celebratory day was filled with outdoor games and activities, attracting more than 900 children from Oakland Parks, Recreation, and Youth Development’s Town Camps. Focused on improving the lives of underprivileged youth, the organization aims to bring an end to childhood hunger and provide children with quality education and safe spaces where they can play and engage in physical activity.

East Bay SPCA Adopt-a-thon

To raise awareness for the thousands of homeless animals in the area, the East Bay SPCA hosted its 11th annual adoption extravaganza in Oakland’s Jack London Square. Nearly 30 local animal shelters and rescues attended, bringing more than 200 pets. With dogs, cats, rats, birds, and more in need of a home, visitors could choose from a variety of animals to find their perfect companions. There were also plenty of family activities, a photo booth, giveaways, and vouchers for discounted pet microchips.

Animal Run Canicross Charity Race

At this animal-friendly canicross (canine cross-country) charity race in Richmond, attendees ran either a 5K, 10K, or half marathon to raise funds for Stockton’s Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary and the wildlife rescue organization WildCare in San Rafael. The Animal Run community promotes kindess and sustainability, and runners were encouraged to enjoy free food and raffles as well as support vegan businesses.

Coit Family Visitor and Education Center Debut

The Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery opened its new Coit Family Visitor and Education Center at a public ribbon-cutting ceremony with over 300 garden members, donors, and guests present. The center will welcome the 15,000 people who visit the Walnut Creek garden annually and provide workshops, tours, classes, and educational programs.

Taste Our Terroir

This yearly Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association culinary event brought together local winemakers and chefs at Ruby Hill Winery’s Casa Real event center in Pleasanton. For four days, oenophiles engaged in a food and wine–pairing competition, sustainable garden tours, a blind-tasting seminar, and more.

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.
