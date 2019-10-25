Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Prima's Peter Chastain

For 20 years, the chef has set the standard in Walnut Creek’s dining scene.

By Nicholas Boer // Photography by Melissa Evans

Published:

Peter Chastain leads his team in Prima’s kitchen.

Walnut Creek’s Prima was already 22 when Peter Chastain stepped in as executive chef. Twenty years on—this very month—Chastain still crafts his sublime Italian cuisine, championing a concept that’s remained resilient through countless trends and scores of noteworthy openings (and closings) in the restaurant-crazed city. He bought Prima in 2005, partnering with wine director John Rittmaster (who happens to be celebrating 25 years with the eatery this year).

Chastain sees himself as neither pioneer nor artist but a steward of well-sourced ingredients and true hospitality. “Hospitality is a matter of compassion,” he says. “A restaurateur restores.”

Chastain often reflects on his grandfather’s favorite adage: “God gave us food, and the devil gave us cooks.” This refers not to the hardworking souls in his kitchen (“Chefs are put on a pedestal, [but] we don’t do squat without our staff,” he emphasizes); instead, it hints at a certain type of “creative” or overly elaborate cook who might drown a pristine fillet of fish in assertive sauce rather than simply dress it with, for example, perky chervil tossed with lemon, sea salt, and Sicilian olive oil.

The long-loved restaurant serves seasonal Italian fare in its elegant yet comfortable dining room.

With the loss of local dining stalwarts Lark Creek Walnut Creek, Corners Tavern, and Stanford’s, just to name a few recent casualties, Prima’s gracious sensibilities stay rooted. Having both spent years in Japan, where mastery is achieved to honor nature’s harmony, Chastain and Rittmaster run a restaurant that is in the service of simple pleasures. There are no gimmicks or greed here—just homage to the grape, the ground, and the sea. White tablecloths and fine crystal add a thing or two, too. (Chastain admits he was seduced by the movement toward wood tabletops and rustic Italian menus designed for sharing—“I tossed and turned about it,” he says—but ultimately decided that Prima wasn’t built for the volume a concept like that would need to succeed.)

Chastain’s immaculately prepared roasted rack of lamb.

P.F. Chang’s and Il Fornaio opened in Walnut Creek the year before Chastain came on board, and it was this new age of upscale corporate behemoths that inspired then-owners Michael and Janet Verlander to seek out Chastain, who at the time was chef of Berkeley’s lauded Mazzini Trattoria. He was hired to transform their well-worn Prima—still using Libbey glassware—into a ristorante that would rise above the competition. Before his stint at Mazzini, which had connections to Chez Panisse, Chastain worked in San Francisco alongside top chefs including Michael Mina, Bruce Hill, and Joël Robuchon. He appreciated that ultrafine cuisine, but pulling off dishes such as, say, Robuchon’s three-caviar terrine at Prima would have called for a huge staff. In fact, when Chastain started at Prima, the chef who was supposed to train him on the menu left before he arrived and took his staff with him, making for hectic early days. It required time and tenacity to win over most of Prima’s regulars, but soon enough they were putting their complete trust in Chastain; nearly a third of diners would forgo menus entirely, letting Chastain cook for them as he saw fit.

Tagliatelle with Prima’s classic Emilian meat sauce.

The competition has come and gone, but never ceased, over the past two decades. Now fresh, top-end chains such as Pacific Catch and True Food Kitchen are offering smartly designed menus with prices that are hard for an independent restaurant to match—especially given the high quality of Prima’s products.

In response, Chastain has gone deeper. “In many ways, we’re doing the same simple things—but with more alacrity. More energy. More passion,” he says.

You’ll still find Walnut Creek’s best house-made pasta, finest cheeses, carefully roasted and braised meats, and unsurpassed seafood—often seasoned with little more than a rare, aged balsamic vinegar—sourced from places like Berkeley Bowl, Monterey Market, and Tokyo Fish Market. But there’s no snobbery at Prima. You can also order an exceptional steak and Caesar salad.

“Being stewards of good product is more important than being creative and so-called edgy,” says Chastain.

Twenty years on, it still holds true. primawine.com

 

Chastain garnishes plates during dinner service.

Recipe: Spicy Pear and Currant Condiment

From Prima chef Peter Chastain

Makes about 4 cups

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • ¼ cup good-quality balsamic vinegar of Modena
  • 1 vanilla bean, split
  • 2 bay leaves, fresh or dried
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 2 cloves
  • 2 tablespoons orange zest
  • 2 tablespoons lemon zest
  • 6 Bosc pears, peeled and diced
  • ½ cup currants (small raisins)
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 tablespoons good-quality red wine vinegar

Make a syrup by combining the sugar, water, balsamic vinegar, vanilla bean, bay leaves, peppercorns, cloves, and citrus zest (reserving 1 tablespoon of orange zest) in a pot and boiling for about 15 minutes. Place the pears and currants in a separate pot. Strain the syrup over the pears and currants, adding the reserved zest, salt, and red wine vinegar. Heat until it boils. Immediately remove from heat and set aside to cool. Use a slotted spoon to mound the condiment into a serving bowl. It will keep for up to a month in its syrup if refrigerated.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: October 31-November 6

This week, witness dance performances at the Paramount Theatre and Zellerbach Hall, enjoy Tri-Valley Rep’s latest show in Pleasanton, participate in a yoga session surrounded by calming art, and more.

Top Tickets: October 24-30

Purchase affordable art, become immersed in local theater and dance, and celebrate Halloween in style.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

The East Bay (Still) Has Soul

Diablo Dish: Seasonal Changes at Danville Harvest

Diablo Dish: Jack's is Back

Meet Tommy Orange

Communing Through Food in the Bay Area

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Gourmet Gallop

Food and wine lovers took a self-guided stroll through downtown Walnut Creek and sampled bites from 18 participating eateries—including Torsap Thai Kitchen, Oke Poke, and Silk Road—at this yearly event. All proceeds benefit Diablo Ballet and its PEEK Outreach Program (Performing Arts Education and Enrichment for Kids).

Coming to the Rescue

More than 200 guests were in attendance for Contra Costa Humane Society’s (CCHS) gala fundraiser, enjoying food, music, and auctions while learning all about CCHS. Funds support programs and services that promote pet adoption and help provide for animals and their families in need.

Orinda Classic Car Show

The community’s automotive all-stars came together for the 15th year in a row to raise money for causes such as the Educational Foundation of Orinda, the Orinda Association’s Seniors Around Town transportation program, Orinda Parks and Recreation, arts, and the Orinda Historical Society. The weekend kicked off with a preshow party—which included dinner, libations, and dancing—at the new Orinda Arts and Garden Center. The next day, the show took place at Orinda Motors and featured an exhibit of classic Porsches and a second special display of vintage station wagons.

Day in the Park

In an effort to raise money for the Taylor Family Foundation, which provides financial and emotional aid for children in Northern California who are living with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities, supporters gathered at Camp Arroyo in Livermore for the organization’s annual celebration. The event was a smashing success and included a wide selection of gourmet food, desserts, drinks, and silent and live auctions. Musical guest Brian Culbertson, an award-winning jazz musician known for hits such as “Always Remember” and “Colors of Love,” rocked the stage.

Summer Wine Festival

In August, Saint Mary’s College of California and its alumni association held their 15th annual summer festival in order to give financial assistance to students. The afternoon consisted of wine tasting, delicious food, and a lot of fun. Some of the wineries, breweries, and vendors in attendance included Canyon Club Brewery, Captain Vineyards, Michael’s Chocolates, and Wente Vineyards. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit student scholarships.

Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation Launch

In July, Stephen and Ayesha Curry hosted an official kickoff event for their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, in Oakland’s Lakeside Park at Lake Merritt. The celebratory day was filled with outdoor games and activities, attracting more than 900 children from Oakland Parks, Recreation, and Youth Development’s Town Camps. Focused on improving the lives of underprivileged youth, the organization aims to bring an end to childhood hunger and provide children with quality education and safe spaces where they can play and engage in physical activity.

East Bay SPCA Adopt-a-thon

To raise awareness for the thousands of homeless animals in the area, the East Bay SPCA hosted its 11th annual adoption extravaganza in Oakland’s Jack London Square. Nearly 30 local animal shelters and rescues attended, bringing more than 200 pets. With dogs, cats, rats, birds, and more in need of a home, visitors could choose from a variety of animals to find their perfect companions. There were also plenty of family activities, a photo booth, giveaways, and vouchers for discounted pet microchips.

Animal Run Canicross Charity Race

At this animal-friendly canicross (canine cross-country) charity race in Richmond, attendees ran either a 5K, 10K, or half marathon to raise funds for Stockton’s Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary and the wildlife rescue organization WildCare in San Rafael. The Animal Run community promotes kindess and sustainability, and runners were encouraged to enjoy free food and raffles as well as support vegan businesses.

Coit Family Visitor and Education Center Debut

The Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery opened its new Coit Family Visitor and Education Center at a public ribbon-cutting ceremony with over 300 garden members, donors, and guests present. The center will welcome the 15,000 people who visit the Walnut Creek garden annually and provide workshops, tours, classes, and educational programs.

Taste Our Terroir

This yearly Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association culinary event brought together local winemakers and chefs at Ruby Hill Winery’s Casa Real event center in Pleasanton. For four days, oenophiles engaged in a food and wine–pairing competition, sustainable garden tours, a blind-tasting seminar, and more.

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook