Top November Events in the East Bay

Listen to video game scores; enjoy Annie; support Small Business Saturday; and more.

By Gabby Vanacore

The UC Berkeley Symphony regales gamers at Video Games Live. Photo courtesy of Cal Performances

Theater

The Fantasticks

11/2–11/17 Thanks to Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre, the world’s longest-running musical is coming to Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center. A timeless and comedic tale, The Fantasticks tells a romantic story of a young boy and girl—and both of their fathers, who attempt to keep them apart. firehousearts.org.

Art and Food

Harvest

11/7 Lafayette’s JPG@The Bank, a pop-up gallery in a former bank space, is bringing the community together to celebrate the fall harvest and enjoy holiday bites from Diablo Foods, a raffle, and an art exhibition. Featured artists include painter Diane Williams and jewelry-maker Marcella Austenfeld. jenniferperlmuttergallery.com.

Music

The Story So Far

11/9 Pop-punk band the Story So Far takes the stage at Oakland’s Fox Theater along with fellow California-​based rockers the Frights, HUNNY, and Just Friends. Since forming in Walnut Creek in 2007, the group has released four full-length albums, including their latest, Proper Dose. thefoxoakland.com.

Theater

Annie

11/9–11/24 Pittsburg Community Theatre stages this classic musical about a young orphan who embarks on a journey in the Big Apple with the goal of finding her parents. Filled with iconic songs such as “It’s the Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow,” this show at the California Theatre will delight playgoers of all ages. pittsburgcommunitytheatre.org.

Movie

Free Movie Night

11/14 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, Walter Matthau faces off against Jack Lemmon in the 1993 comedy Grumpy Old Men. orindamovies.com.

Sports

Cal vs. USC

11/16 After breaking a 14-year losing streak against the University of Southern California in 2018, the Cal football team takes on the Trojans once again at Berkeley’s California Memorial Stadium. Cheer on the Bears while watching this Pac-12 rivalry up close. calbears.com.

Music

Video Games Live

11/17 UC Berkeley Symphony Orchestra’s interactive concert invites video game enthusiasts to Zellerbach Hall to witness live performances of the scores from popular games—including Final Fantasy, Zelda, and Pokémon—accompanied by video imagery, light displays, and special effects. calperformances.org.

Comedy

Jo Koy: Just Kidding Tour

11/22 Known for his Netflix comedy special and appearances on Chelsea Lately, mega-popular stand-up Jo Koy performs his uproarious act at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre. paramounttheatre.com.

Dance

So You Think You Can Dance Live!

11/29 The Emmy Award–winning reality competition series So You Think You Can Dance brings 2019’s top 10 finalists and two All-Stars to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore to perform their most popular routines along with original pieces. lvpac.org.

Shopping

Small Business Saturday

11/30 Buy holiday gifts while supporting local businesses at community shopping events. Sip wine and pick up presents at Wine Walk and Shop Small in Benicia and at Holiday Sparkle Sip and Shop in Martinez. Also, Pleasanton’s Downtown Open House sees more than 20 businesses join forces for a discounted shopping and dining event. beniciamainstreet.org, downtownmartinez​.org, pleasanton​downtown.net.