Top November Events in the East Bay

Listen to video game scores; enjoy Annie; support Small Business Saturday; and more.

By Gabby Vanacore

Published:

The UC Berkeley Symphony regales gamers at Video Games Live.

Photo courtesy of Cal Performances

Theater

The Fantasticks

11/2–11/17 Thanks to Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre, the world’s longest-running musical is coming to Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center. A timeless and comedic tale, The Fantasticks tells a romantic story of a young boy and girl—and both of their fathers, who attempt to keep them apart. firehousearts.org.

 

 

 

Art and Food

Harvest

11/7 Lafayette’s JPG@The Bank, a pop-up gallery in a former bank space, is bringing the community together to celebrate the fall harvest and enjoy holiday bites from Diablo Foods, a raffle, and an art exhibition. Featured artists include painter Diane Williams and jewelry-maker Marcella Austenfeld. jenniferperlmuttergallery.com.

 

Music

The Story So Far

11/9 Pop-punk band the Story So Far takes the stage at Oakland’s Fox Theater along with fellow California-​based rockers the Frights, HUNNY, and Just Friends. Since forming in Walnut Creek in 2007, the group has released four full-length albums, including their latest, Proper Dose. thefoxoakland.com.

 

Theater

Annie

11/9–11/24 Pittsburg Community Theatre stages this classic musical about a young orphan who embarks on a journey in the Big Apple with the goal of finding her parents. Filled with iconic songs such as “It’s the Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow,” this show at the California Theatre will delight playgoers of all ages. pittsburgcommunitytheatre.org.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night

11/14 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, Walter Matthau faces off against Jack Lemmon in the 1993 comedy Grumpy Old Men. orindamovies.com.

 

Sports

Cal vs. USC

11/16 After breaking a 14-year losing streak against the University of Southern California in 2018, the Cal football team takes on the Trojans once again at Berkeley’s California Memorial Stadium. Cheer on the Bears while watching this Pac-12 rivalry up close. calbears.com.

 

Music

Video Games Live

11/17 UC Berkeley Symphony Orchestra’s interactive concert invites video game enthusiasts to Zellerbach Hall to witness live performances of the scores from popular games—including Final Fantasy, Zelda, and Pokémon—accompanied by video imagery, light displays, and special effects. calperformances.org.

 

Comedy

Jo Koy: Just Kidding Tour

11/22 Known for his Netflix comedy special and appearances on Chelsea Lately, mega-popular stand-up Jo Koy performs his uproarious act at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre. paramounttheatre.com.

 

Dance

So You Think You Can Dance Live!

11/29 The Emmy Award–winning reality competition series So You Think You Can Dance brings 2019’s top 10 finalists and two All-Stars to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore to perform their most popular routines along with original pieces. lvpac.org.

 

Shopping

Small Business Saturday

11/30 Buy holiday gifts while supporting local businesses at community shopping events. Sip wine and pick up presents at Wine Walk and Shop Small in Benicia and at Holiday Sparkle Sip and Shop in Martinez. Also, Pleasanton’s Downtown Open House sees more than 20 businesses join forces for a discounted shopping and dining event. beniciamainstreet.org, downtownmartinez​.org, pleasanton​downtown.net.

 

Faces

Gourmet Gallop

Food and wine lovers took a self-guided stroll through downtown Walnut Creek and sampled bites from 18 participating eateries—including Torsap Thai Kitchen, Oke Poke, and Silk Road—at this yearly event. All proceeds benefit Diablo Ballet and its PEEK Outreach Program (Performing Arts Education and Enrichment for Kids).

Coming to the Rescue

More than 200 guests were in attendance for Contra Costa Humane Society’s (CCHS) gala fundraiser, enjoying food, music, and auctions while learning all about CCHS. Funds support programs and services that promote pet adoption and help provide for animals and their families in need.

Orinda Classic Car Show

The community’s automotive all-stars came together for the 15th year in a row to raise money for causes such as the Educational Foundation of Orinda, the Orinda Association’s Seniors Around Town transportation program, Orinda Parks and Recreation, arts, and the Orinda Historical Society. The weekend kicked off with a preshow party—which included dinner, libations, and dancing—at the new Orinda Arts and Garden Center. The next day, the show took place at Orinda Motors and featured an exhibit of classic Porsches and a second special display of vintage station wagons.

Day in the Park

In an effort to raise money for the Taylor Family Foundation, which provides financial and emotional aid for children in Northern California who are living with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities, supporters gathered at Camp Arroyo in Livermore for the organization’s annual celebration. The event was a smashing success and included a wide selection of gourmet food, desserts, drinks, and silent and live auctions. Musical guest Brian Culbertson, an award-winning jazz musician known for hits such as “Always Remember” and “Colors of Love,” rocked the stage.

Summer Wine Festival

In August, Saint Mary’s College of California and its alumni association held their 15th annual summer festival in order to give financial assistance to students. The afternoon consisted of wine tasting, delicious food, and a lot of fun. Some of the wineries, breweries, and vendors in attendance included Canyon Club Brewery, Captain Vineyards, Michael’s Chocolates, and Wente Vineyards. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit student scholarships.

Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation Launch

In July, Stephen and Ayesha Curry hosted an official kickoff event for their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, in Oakland’s Lakeside Park at Lake Merritt. The celebratory day was filled with outdoor games and activities, attracting more than 900 children from Oakland Parks, Recreation, and Youth Development’s Town Camps. Focused on improving the lives of underprivileged youth, the organization aims to bring an end to childhood hunger and provide children with quality education and safe spaces where they can play and engage in physical activity.

East Bay SPCA Adopt-a-thon

To raise awareness for the thousands of homeless animals in the area, the East Bay SPCA hosted its 11th annual adoption extravaganza in Oakland’s Jack London Square. Nearly 30 local animal shelters and rescues attended, bringing more than 200 pets. With dogs, cats, rats, birds, and more in need of a home, visitors could choose from a variety of animals to find their perfect companions. There were also plenty of family activities, a photo booth, giveaways, and vouchers for discounted pet microchips.

Animal Run Canicross Charity Race

At this animal-friendly canicross (canine cross-country) charity race in Richmond, attendees ran either a 5K, 10K, or half marathon to raise funds for Stockton’s Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary and the wildlife rescue organization WildCare in San Rafael. The Animal Run community promotes kindess and sustainability, and runners were encouraged to enjoy free food and raffles as well as support vegan businesses.

Coit Family Visitor and Education Center Debut

The Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery opened its new Coit Family Visitor and Education Center at a public ribbon-cutting ceremony with over 300 garden members, donors, and guests present. The center will welcome the 15,000 people who visit the Walnut Creek garden annually and provide workshops, tours, classes, and educational programs.

Taste Our Terroir

This yearly Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association culinary event brought together local winemakers and chefs at Ruby Hill Winery’s Casa Real event center in Pleasanton. For four days, oenophiles engaged in a food and wine–pairing competition, sustainable garden tours, a blind-tasting seminar, and more.

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.
