Vintage and Salvaged Home Design

Reclaimed materials and repurposed objects infuse a home with soul.

By Virginia Shannon

Shelf Help

B Inspired Designs, in Livermore, specializes in reimagining antique housewares to create farmhouse-​chic furniture and art. Here, the B Inspired team turned a vintage door into a stylishly weathered shelf; they can handcraft similar versions of this popular design upon request. From $345, binspired​designs.net.

Working Glass

Bottles that once held cooking oils can be beautifully repurposed as vases, beverage jugs, or decorative objects. The Concord home shop Elsie Green sources them from the French countryside and has dozens in stock (some dating to the 19th century) in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors. $99–$179, elsiegreen.com.

A Mutt Above

Pamper your pup with a custom dog bed from Status Wood, a Hayward business that designs and builds eye-catching furniture and architectural items, often out of reclaimed materials. The bed at left incorporates Douglas fir recovered from an early 1900s building in San Francisco and steel salvaged from a local metal shop. $750–$1,100, statuswood.com.

Guiding Light

In the 1940s, factory workers used this articulating task lamp to spotlight the products they were manufacturing. Today, it can be mounted to a desk, table, or wall to add history (and mood lighting) to your environment. Justin Dorset of Dorset Finds restored and rewired it; he sells these lamps—along with a wide range of industrial antiques—at his appointment-only showroom in Berkeley. $450, dorsetfinds.com.

Let It Slide

Operating out of a 101-year-old Lafayette storefront, Farmyard Darlings brings a dose of modern country charm to the East Bay with its bespoke, reclaimed-wood furnishings. This sliding barn door—made from old fence planks—would serve as a striking and functional focal point for any room. $1,900–$4,000, farmyarddarlings.com.