Beatle Book

Peter Crooks

“And now, here’s John Lennon with the weather.”

As a newscaster in the 1970s, Larry Kane once introduced his pal, the legendary Beatle, as a meteorologist on the evening news. Lennon was visiting Kane in Philadelphia to participate in a fundraising telethon at Kane’s station. “He arrived at the station, and told me he wanted to go on the 6 o’clock newscast,” Kane recalls. “I said, ‘We have to do the news, John, we can’t just interview you.’ He said, ‘That’s fine, I’ll just do the weather.’ Of course, when people saw him on TV, they rushed to the station, and it was a mob scene.” Kane, a longtime radio and TV broadcaster, was the only American journalist to travel with the Beatles on their U.S. tours of 1964 and 1965.

Kane visits the East Bay this month to promote his new book, Lennon Revealed. “I made an appearance in Walnut Creek,” says the author, recalling his 2003 book tour for his bestseller Ticket to Ride. “Several people who came had been to all three of the Beatles’ Bay Area concerts. We shared many great stories.”

Kane appears at Diesel Books, 5433 College Ave., Oakland (510) 653-9965, www.dieselbookstore.com , on October 19 at 7:30 p.m.