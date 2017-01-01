Lovely Leather

Linda Childers

When Suna Salim has one of those days when she can’t find anything in her closet to wear, she simply designs a new outfit. Now the Concord mom is sharing her talents with the rest of us. Her new Walnut Creek boutique, Suna, features an array of Salim’s designs: jackets, pants, and skirts made from soft leather.



Remarkably, Salim is legally blind. “I was hit by a car when I was six and lost my eyesight,” she says. “I’ve always said blindness isn’t in the eyes of a person, but in their mind. I’m able to visualize the designs in my mind and convey these images to the manufacturer.”



Suna, 1341 N. Main St., Ste. E, Walnut Creek, (925) 977-9799