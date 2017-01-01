Lovely Leather
Linda Childers
Published:
When Suna Salim has one of those days when she
can’t find anything in her closet to wear, she simply designs a new
outfit. Now the Concord mom is sharing her talents with the rest of us.
Her new Walnut Creek boutique, Suna, features an array of Salim’s
designs: jackets, pants, and skirts made from soft leather.
Remarkably, Salim is legally blind. “I was hit by
a car when I was six and lost my eyesight,” she says. “I’ve always said
blindness isn’t in the eyes of a person, but in their mind. I’m able to
visualize the designs in my mind and convey these images to the
manufacturer.”
Suna, 1341 N. Main St., Ste. E, Walnut Creek, (925) 977-9799