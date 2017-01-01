Faces
Parties. Society. Glamour. Nightlife
Compiled by Pete Crooks
Published:
Guitar legend Neil Young reunited with Crosby, Stills, and Nash for a night of music at the Sleep Train Pavilion.
Chris Isaak headlined a sold-out show at Wente Vineyards.
Foster a Dream raised $120,000 to help foster kids succeed, with its Stars and Cars gala at the Blackhawk Museum.
Animal Rescue Foundation's Animals on Broadway event at Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza included a canine fashion show and pet adoptions.
Celebrities Fore ARF golf tournament and dinner at Pleasanton's Ruby Hill Country Club raised more than $100,000 for the Animal Rescue Foundation.
Oakland Zoo invited guests to enjoy food and wine at the Walk in the Wild dinner and auction.