Faces

Parties. Society. Glamour. Nightlife

Compiled by Pete Crooks

Guitar legend Neil Young reunited with Crosby, Stills, and Nash for a night of music at the Sleep Train Pavilion.

Chris Isaak headlined a sold-out show at Wente Vineyards.

Foster a Dream raised $120,000 to help foster kids succeed, with its Stars and Cars gala at the Blackhawk Museum.

Animal Rescue Foundation's Animals on Broadway event at Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza included a canine fashion show and pet adoptions.

Celebrities Fore ARF golf tournament and dinner at Pleasanton's Ruby Hill Country Club raised more than $100,000 for the Animal Rescue Foundation.

Oakland Zoo invited guests to enjoy food and wine at the Walk in the Wild dinner and auction.