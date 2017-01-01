Edit ModuleShow Tags

Latest Pole

Justin Goldman

Published:

Pole dancing has become a trendy way for women of all ages to get a great workout. That’s right, pole dancing—it’s not just for "Destiny" at Club Déjà Vu anymore.

Classes have sprung up everywhere, including at Danville’s Fit Studio, where Belmera Jeremiah, a 54-year-old grandmother from Castro Valley, recently started teaching. Pole dancing requires strength and flexibility, and the hour-long classes provide women with a sexy alternative to the treadmill.

"It’s a fun way to go out and feel sexy and get some exercise," says a 31-year-old first-grade teacher from San Ramon who just started taking Jeremiah’s class. "It’s an excellent workout. After three minutes, I felt like I’d done a 30-minute workout."

One more thing, before you guys get too excited: Classes are female only—no spectators allowed.

Fit Studio, 294-B Railroad Ave., Danville, (925) 362-8001. Classes Mon. and Wed. at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., and Tues. at 10 a.m.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.