Latest Pole

Pole dancing has become a trendy way for women of all ages to get a great workout. That’s right, pole dancing—it’s not just for "Destiny" at Club Déjà Vu anymore.
Classes have sprung up everywhere, including at Danville’s Fit Studio, where Belmera Jeremiah, a 54-year-old grandmother from Castro Valley, recently started teaching. Pole dancing requires strength and flexibility, and the hour-long classes provide women with a sexy alternative to the treadmill.
"It’s a fun way to go out and feel sexy and get some exercise," says a 31-year-old first-grade teacher from San Ramon who just started taking Jeremiah’s class. "It’s an excellent workout. After three minutes, I felt like I’d done a 30-minute workout."
One more thing, before you guys get too excited: Classes are female only—no spectators allowed.
Fit Studio, 294-B Railroad Ave., Danville, (925) 362-8001. Classes Mon. and Wed. at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., and Tues. at 10 a.m.