Latest Pole

Justin Goldman

Pole dancing has become a trendy way for women of all ages to get a great workout. That’s right, pole dancing—it’s not just for "Destiny" at Club Déjà Vu anymore.

Classes have sprung up everywhere, including at Danville’s Fit Studio, where Belmera Jeremiah, a 54-year-old grandmother from Castro Valley, recently started teaching. Pole dancing requires strength and flexibility, and the hour-long classes provide women with a sexy alternative to the treadmill.

"It’s a fun way to go out and feel sexy and get some exercise," says a 31-year-old first-grade teacher from San Ramon who just started taking Jeremiah’s class. "It’s an excellent workout. After three minutes, I felt like I’d done a 30-minute workout."

One more thing, before you guys get too excited: Classes are female only—no spectators allowed.