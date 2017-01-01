Edit ModuleShow Tags

Best Costume Ever

Peter Crooks

Published:

Darth Vader

Darth Vader is alive and well in the East Bay. But the man behind the mask isn’t Luke Skywalker’s dad; he’s Hercules resident C. Andrew Nelson, an actor and visual effects artist who moonlights for Lucasfilm Ltd. as the famous sci-fi villain for charity events, movie premieres, and various Star Wars–related ventures.

Nelson was working at LucasArts Entertainment in 1994 when he was first asked to suit up as Darth Vader for a charity event.

“I was at the right place at the right time, at the right height,” says six-foot-five-inch Nelson. “I got a call from someone in public relations asking how tall I was—and I thought she needed me to get something off a shelf. Then she asked if I had any acting experience and if I would breathe for her.”

Now a freelance film artist who has provided high-tech digital animation effects for such films as Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Nelson has spent more time in the costume than any other actor—including David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. In addition to many charity and publicity appearances, Nelson’s Vader has appeared in several Star Wars video games, and he was featured in the M&Ms commercials that promoted the 2005 release of Revenge of the Sith. But the highlight for Nelson was filming new scenes for George Lucas’s special-edition versions of the original trilogy.

“As a lifelong Star Wars fanboy, it is an amazing feeling to be part of the film,” says Nelson.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.