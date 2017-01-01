Degree in Dog

Heather Bloch





In the category of schools that don’t require the GRE, there’s the Dog Walking Academy in Richmond, the only school in the world for aspiring professional dog walkers.



The academy’s 20-hour course covers dog body language, pack management, and fight protocols, as well as client and dog screening, liability issues, and successful business practices.



“We wanted to bring accountability to this emerging profession,” says Veronica Boutelle, owner of dogTEC, which holds the academy sessions four times a year. “There’s more to walking a pack of dogs than hanging out a shingle and grabbing a leash.”



Boutelle says she hears graduates say all the time that “a bad day on the trail still beats a great day in the office.”

To unleash your dog walker within, visit www.dogtec.org.