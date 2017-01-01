Easy Rider



Photographer: Sarah Kehoe; Photo Assistant: Christopher Lucas; Hair and Makeup: Tamara/Artist United; Wardrobe Stylist: Danielle Gold; Model: Alessia/NG Model

La dolce vita has never been sweeter than zipping around town on this scooter from Vespa’s vintage collection. To celebrate Vespa’s 60th anniversary, this year’s LXV150 model is designed in the tradition of the classic scooters of the 1950s and ‘60s, and painted Portofino green, a brand-new color for the line. The 2007 Vespa LXV150 scooter, $5,199, and Vespa “Soft Touch” helmet, $275, available at Vespa Walnut Creek, 1813 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Walnut Creek; Jovovich-Hawk grandmother spider cape, $273, available at Hush, 1354 N. Main St., Walnut Creek; Generra sweater, $295, available at Samantha Lee, 1378 N. Main St., Walnut Creek; Notify “Anemone” denim, $280, available at Hush; gloves, stylist’s own; Coclico “Mick” boots, $485, available at Deliciouz, 1506 N. Main St., Walnut Creek.

