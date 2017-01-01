Hands-on Harvest

Chrissa Ventrelle





October is the height of the harvest for winemakers. Here are a few ways to experience the crush firsthand (or foot).



Napa

Fantesca Estate and Winery Hands-On Harvest Learn to pick, sort, and crush grapes. Lunch, bocce, and a dip in the pool follow. October 6, $175 per person, 2920 Spring Mountain Rd., St. Helena, (707) 968-9229, www.fantesca.com .



St. Supéry’s Harvest Adventure Stomp grapes, taste grape juice from the press, and blend your own wine. October 5 and 12, $295 per person, 8440 St. Helena Hwy., Rutherford, (800) 942-0809, www.stsupery.com.



Sonoma

Ravenswood Harvest ZinDig Barbecue and Zinfandel party on October 13 and hands-on tours October 2, 4, and 11. Barbecue $25, tours $75, 18701 Gehricke Rd., Sonoma, (707) 933-2332, www.ravenswood-wine.com.



Fourth Annual Harvest Festival at Robledo Family Winery Bless and stomp the grapes, listen to live mariachi music, and watch Aztec dancers. October 20, noon–4 p.m., $75 per person, 21901 Bonness Rd., Sonoma, (707) 939-6903, www.robledofamilywinery.com.



Sebastiani Italian Festival Stomp grapes, taste pasta sauce, toss pizza dough, and enjoy cooking demonstrations, all with live accordion accompaniment. October 21, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free, 389 Fourth St. East, Sonoma, (800) 888-5532, www.sebastiani.com.



Central Coast

Paso Robles Harvest Wine Tour Vintage jeep rides through the vines, a campout, and a pig roast. October 19–21. Costs of events vary, (800) 549-9463, www.pasowine.com.



