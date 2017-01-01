Edit ModuleShow Tags

Livermore goes Broadway

Peter Crooks

Published:

Livermore goes Broadway

The Tri-Valley gets a taste of Broadway glamour at the opening of the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center this month.

To kick things off in style, legendary performer Bernadette Peters headlines the center’s opening-night gala on October 6. The two-time Tony Award winner will be accompanied by her 30-piece orchestra for the first-ever show in the center’s Bankhead Theater.

The 500-seat, $22.3 million theater, located between First Street, Railroad Avenue, and North Livermore Avenue, will book more than 200 performances per year. An additional 1,800-seat theater is scheduled to open in 2012.

“This brand-new, state-of-the-art theater will have a major effect in bringing cultural events for the community,” says Rob White, Livermore’s economic development director.

For tickets and information, call (925) 373-6100 or go to www.livermoreperformingarts.org.

