Shop Talk

By Stephanie Simons

Tri-Valley girls are getting their fashion fix at The Heritage Boutique, 4556 Dublin Boulevard, home to exclusive ready-to-wear clothing by Indian designers Ritu Beri (adored by Nicole Kidman, Andie MacDowell, and supermodel Laetitia Casta) and JJ Valaya. The Retro Martini on West Angela Street in Pleasanton is also shaking things up with 1940s–inspired pencil skirts, sexy trench coats, and peep-toe pumps. Elegant baubles from CH Premier Jewelers, nestled inside Dublin’s Ulferts Center, will complete your new ensemble.



Mid-month, foodies can look forward to the opening of culinary playground Draeger’s Market in the newly renovated Blackhawk Plaza, where women’s clothiers Anthropologie, toy shop G. R. Doodlebug, and The Soiled Doves Bathhouse (selling scents and lotions) are expected to open in time for the holidays. Meanwhile, over on Danville’s Hartz Avenue, Geoffrey Scott opened its doors to sell high-end jewelry, accessories, and handbags. At 402 Railroad, women’s boutique M Clothing recently opened its first East Bay location, following successful shops in Healdsburg and Corte Madera. And there’s good news for kiddies too: Woopsie Daisy, stocked with puzzles, games, dolls, and cuddly things, opened recently at 154 South J Street in Livermore, and The Rose Garden in Danville is now home to Baby and Kids clothing store.



Just when you thought Walnut Creek couldn’t get any more chic, My Roommate’s Closet opens on North Main Street. It’s an upscale outlet where you’ll find overstocks from high-end California boutiques (prices start at half the original retail cost, which is why existing San Francisco locations have earned a cultlike following). Meanwhile, Cole Haan and Tumi make a splash near Broadway Plaza’s promenade fountain. The former specializes in shoes and handbags; the latter is devoted to luggage, laptop cases, and the like.



In other Broadway Plaza news, homestyle boutique Filthy Gorgeous opened its doors next to Baby Gap, and Mia and Friends clothing store for little girls has opened around the corner from Banana Republic. Meanwhile, Misto Lino moved to the Lafayette Mercantile to make room for a larger selection of luxuriant bedroom and boudoir accoutrement. West of downtown, at 2281 Olympic Boulevard, home decor destination The Store indulges shoppers with home and garden gifts.



