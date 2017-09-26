Cheap Eats: Beep's Burgers

By Nicholas Boer

Photo by Kahanalei Yelp.com

Why go? Beep’s fat, fresh-ground burger patties and plump breaded and fried-to-order Mary’s Free-Range Chicken breasts make a family foray to upscale Blackhawk Plaza a fun and affordable proposition.

What’s the vibe like? This first spin-off of the 55-year-old San Francisco original has a retro-hip decor and a fast-casual outlet’s friendly efficiency. With the well-windowed restaurant positioned between a sea of patio tables and the plaza’s playground, Beep’s is built for sunny days.

What to order? The ½-pound Beep’s Burger with special sauce is one of the best around; cheese-capped garlic fries beat AT&T Park’s; the buttermilk-tender fried chicken sandwich is spiked with bold jalapeño coleslaw; and the milkshakes (and ice-cream cones) are guaranteed to please the kid in you.

Added bonus: Decadent burger toppings include a fried egg, grilled onions and mushrooms, avocado, and three types of cheese. Turkey and veggie patties are also available.

How much? Just a few bucks more than fast food at $6.25–$8.75 for burgers and $9.25 for a crispy chicken sandwich.

3690 Blackhawk Plaza Cir., Danville, (925) 263-2228, beepsburgers.com. Lunch and dinner daily.