Meet the New UC Berkeley Chancellor

UC Berkeley’s first female chancellor sets her agenda for the coming school year.

By Casey Cantrell

Courtesy of UC Berkeley

The honeymoon was a short one for new UC Berkeley Chancellor, Carol Christ.

Two days after Christ formally took the job on July 1, the school newspaper, The Daily Californian, offered her a chilly welcome.

“We understand that you have a very good reputation,” wrote the editorial board in an open letter. “But we’re not going to have the wool pulled over our eyes again. When it comes to your chops, we’ll believe it when we see it.”

The letter and its hard-line stance reflect a campus in crisis: a colossal budget deficit of more than $110 million; a string of sexual harassment cases against professors, coaches, and staff; and a violent protest in February that provoked national outcry over free speech at universities, including a disparaging tweet by President Trump.

Despite the daunting task in front of her, the soft-spoken Christ appears unfazed. After a distinguished teaching career at UC Berkeley, Christ served in several administrative posts, including provost, dean of the College of Letters and Sciences, vice chancellor, and executive vice chancellor. Now, she aims to get the school back on course—and says she’s ready to face whatever challenges lie ahead.

Diablo sat down with Christ to discuss fixing the budget, creating a community on campus, and UC Berkeley’s relationship to free speech.

Q: Scandal after scandal has dogged the university in recent years. How do you plan to right the ship?

A: The past several years have been challenging for the campus. There have been very public sexual harassment scandals; there have been the violent demonstrations in connection to the Milo Yiannopoulos appearance in February. There are the financial challenges of the campus; there are the leadership transitions. You can feel some sympathy for the students’ sense of cynicism.

I have a lot of work to do together with my team in building community. There are certainly challenges to doing that in as large, diffuse, and urban a place as Berkeley; nonetheless, the building of community—the building of trust—is really important. And it has to be an inclusive community that values every group that has a part at UC Berkeley.

Another thing that’s important is creating a new financial model for the campus. I already started that in my work as the interim executive vice chancellor and provost, and I will certainly continue to do that.

Q: UC Berkeley found itself in the national spotlight after a protest against a speaking event by Milo Yiannopoulos turned violent. How could the university have handled that situation differently?

A: What happened was a paramilitary group—150 strong, more people than we had police—showed up on campus [to disrupt the peaceful protest]. There was no way we could have known to expect that the first time it happened.

If we were looking forward in the fall to a speaker like Yiannopoulos, we would prepare very differently. Indeed, we did face that situation when we were anticipating Ann Coulter’s appearance on campus. We had more than 300 police, and we learned a lot about what kind of resources

are needed to ensure somebody’s right to speak.

Q: The incident also launched a debate about free speech on campuses. How does a university like UC Berkeley navigate that issue?

A: First of all, just because you have the right to say something doesn’t mean it’s right to say. It’s so important to have a conversation as a community about what the obligations are toward our community, what the protections afforded to free speech are, and what resources you have either as an individual or as a group when someone says something that’s deeply abhorrent. That’s the conversation we have to have on campus, and we really haven’t had it thus far.

What I am intending this fall is a kind of free speech year. We’re going to have a lot of opportunities to hear about free speech from experts [and] from different points of view.

Q: What kind of viewpoints are you thinking about?

A: There’s the classic libertarian view that you have to have the free marketplace of ideas because it’s only by having ideas bang against each other that the truth emerges. Then, you have people who [believe] communities—and particularly universities—have an obligation to protect vulnerable [members of the community].

Those two things are in conflict. That’s why it’s important to have this conversation. I myself believe that once you start compromising on the right of free speech, you wind up creating a situation in which your own rights could be subject to compromise. But I also think that on a campus where we have underrepresented students, we need to support those communities. Sometimes, that’s in tension with the legal protections afforded to free speech.

