New: Seoul Jung Korean BBQ



Published:

Photo by Lily F. Yelp.com

With a dining room evoking South Korea’s modern fashion and ancient architecture, this Seoul-ful Dublin eatery offers an all-you-can-eat, grill-at-the-table menu that features thinly sliced meats that are a cut above, including beef bacon and brisket. The limitless BBQ suits a party-friendly vibe, where birthday-goers are treated to laser lights, techno music, and colorful mochi ice-cream sandwiches. If managing your own grill sounds overwhelming, let the kitchen do the cooking, and stick with Seoul’s à la carte menu. The kalbi (caramelized short ribs) arrived low on gristle and high on flavor. Thick-and-crispy (and wonderfully greasy) seafood pancakes were our fave, especially when doused with chile paste–based Korean hot sauce. (Ask for a bottle.) The dolsot bibimbap—served in a hot rock rice bowl—comes with delightfully chewy condiments and your choice of protein, including sweet teriyaki-style unagi (eel). 3762 Fallon Rd., (925) 999-8299. Lunch and dinner daily.

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
