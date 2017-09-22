Edit ModuleShow Tags

Scrumptious Scoops

Humphry Slocombe has made it to the East Bay, and it’s darn good.

By Lauren Bonney

Photo by Laura Ming Wong

Humphry Slocombe may serve classically recognizable flavors, such as Tahitian Vanilla, Blue Bottle Vietnamese Coffee, and Here’s Your Damn Strawberry. But the ice-cream purveyor also ventures into the unusually delicious realm, with scoops highlighting unconventional ingredients like foie gras, salt and pepper, prosciutto, and potato chips.

We know what you’re thinking: foie gras ice cream? But trust us—every bite is exceptional. Cofounders Jake Godby and Sean Vahey started Humphry Slocombe in 2008, and have been cranking up the flavor ever since. Godby lovingly crafts all the ice cream himself, and the bases, toppings, and baked goodies are house-made in the San Francisco–based kitchen.

After opening stores in San Francisco’s Mission District and the Ferry Building, Godby and Vahey decided to migrate over to the East Bay, and at the end of August, the duo opened the latest Humphry Slocombe shop in a shipping container, in the heart of Uptown Oakland’s Hive complex.

The new shop serves 12 different flavors that rotate on a monthly basis. So, if you don’t see your favorite flavor on the menu, go ahead and try something new—perhaps Secret Breakfast (an amazing bourbon and cornflakes concoction) or Brûlée Fig and Crème Fraîche (a deliciously tangy creation with pieces of toffee brittle scattered throughout). Besides, you can taste test every flavor—yep, every single one—if you’re not quite sure what you’re in the mood for, so don’t be afraid to be adventurous. humphryslocombe.com

