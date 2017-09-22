Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top October Events in the East Bay

A tarantula walk; Pirates of Emerson; and more fun events.

By Amanda Daily

Festival

Pirates of Emerson
9/30 – 10/31 Celebrate 26 “Years of Fear” at Pleasanton’s Alameda County Fairgrounds, and brave your way through horrifying haunts like the Hack Shack. The event doesn’t cater to scaredy-cats, so don’t bring the friend who can’t sit through a scary movie. piratesofemerson.com

Outdoors

G and M Garms
10/1 – 10/31 With a crazy corn maze and plentiful pumpkin patch, this Livermore farm offers a fun time for all—so fun, in fact, that it was featured twice on The Late Show with David Letterman. Bring the whole family, but leave any four-legged friends at home. gmfarms.com

Tarantula Walk
10/7 – 10/8 Wildlife experts will lead you on a three-mile Mount Diablo expedition to look for the creepy, crawly creatures. Make reservations as soon as possible—the hikes fill up fast. mdia.org

Theater

Imaginary Comforts, or The Story of the Ghost of the Dead Rabbit
10/5 – 11/19 Daniel Handler, better known as Lemony Snicket, brings his talents to Berkeley Repertory Theatre in this mischievous and quirky play that tells the story of a girl named Sarah, whose father has just passed away, and her ghostly, hoppy companion. berkeleyrep.org

Free Movie Night
10/12 Get your scary movie fix during a showing of A Nightmare on Elm Street at the Orinda Theatre. If you can’t make this film, don’t worry—there’s a free movie every second Thursday of the month. lamorindatheatres.com

Literature

Lit Crawl San Francisco
10/14 Literature hits the streets of San Francisco’s Mission District for a night filled with 80-plus readings and events, featuring hundreds of local authors, poets, journalists, and comedians. litquake.org

Music/Fundraiser

Notes4Hope
10/14 The Cal Shakes Bruns Amphitheater in Orinda brings “Nothing Left to Lose” singer-songwriter Mat Kearney to the East Bay for a night of live music. Proceeds from the event benefit Breast Cancer Prevention Partners. notes4hope.org

Zombie Brew Crawl
10/21 Don your best zombie attire, invade Downtown Martinez, and … sample beer! A cash prize will be given to the best individual and group zombie costumes. zombiebrewcrawl.com

 

Culture

23rd Annual Days of the Dead Community Celebration
10/22 Experience the Mexican holiday at the Oakland Museum of California, where there will be arts and crafts, calavera face painting, and other fun offerings. museumca.org

Conversation

Uncharted: The Berkeley Festival of Ideas
10/27 – 10/28  This fest at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Freight and Salvage Coffeehouse blends fun with thoughtful discussions about everything from technology to art. berkeleyideas.com​

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
