Top October Events in the East Bay

A tarantula walk; Pirates of Emerson; and more fun events.

By Amanda Daily

Festival

Pirates of Emerson

9/30 – 10/31 Celebrate 26 “Years of Fear” at Pleasanton’s Alameda County Fairgrounds, and brave your way through horrifying haunts like the Hack Shack. The event doesn’t cater to scaredy-cats, so don’t bring the friend who can’t sit through a scary movie. piratesofemerson.com

Outdoors

G and M Garms

10/1 – 10/31 With a crazy corn maze and plentiful pumpkin patch, this Livermore farm offers a fun time for all—so fun, in fact, that it was featured twice on The Late Show with David Letterman. Bring the whole family, but leave any four-legged friends at home. gmfarms.com

Tarantula Walk

10/7 – 10/8 Wildlife experts will lead you on a three-mile Mount Diablo expedition to look for the creepy, crawly creatures. Make reservations as soon as possible—the hikes fill up fast. mdia.org

Theater

Imaginary Comforts, or The Story of the Ghost of the Dead Rabbit

10/5 – 11/19 Daniel Handler, better known as Lemony Snicket, brings his talents to Berkeley Repertory Theatre in this mischievous and quirky play that tells the story of a girl named Sarah, whose father has just passed away, and her ghostly, hoppy companion. berkeleyrep.org

Free Movie Night

10/12 Get your scary movie fix during a showing of A Nightmare on Elm Street at the Orinda Theatre. If you can’t make this film, don’t worry—there’s a free movie every second Thursday of the month. lamorindatheatres.com

Literature

Lit Crawl San Francisco

10/14 Literature hits the streets of San Francisco’s Mission District for a night filled with 80-plus readings and events, featuring hundreds of local authors, poets, journalists, and comedians. litquake.org

Music/Fundraiser

Notes4Hope

10/14 The Cal Shakes Bruns Amphitheater in Orinda brings “Nothing Left to Lose” singer-songwriter Mat Kearney to the East Bay for a night of live music. Proceeds from the event benefit Breast Cancer Prevention Partners. notes4hope.org

Zombie Brew Crawl

10/21 Don your best zombie attire, invade Downtown Martinez, and … sample beer! A cash prize will be given to the best individual and group zombie costumes. zombiebrewcrawl.com

Culture

23rd Annual Days of the Dead Community Celebration

10/22 Experience the Mexican holiday at the Oakland Museum of California, where there will be arts and crafts, calavera face painting, and other fun offerings. museumca.org

Conversation

Uncharted: The Berkeley Festival of Ideas

10/27 – 10/28 This fest at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Freight and Salvage Coffeehouse blends fun with thoughtful discussions about everything from technology to art. berkeleyideas.com​