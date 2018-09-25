Edit ModuleShow Tags
Meet Eugene Yoon

The East Bay humanitarian leverages fashion to help those in need.

By Tam Putnam

Published:

“It really felt like a calling out of nowhere,” Eugene Yoon says of his decision to devote his life to helping others.

Until he walked the length of the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), Eugene Yoon says, “I didn’t truly understand the power of kindness.” He’d been a regular kid, who grew up in Castro Valley, went to college in Los Angeles, and then worked (like so many graduates in L.A.) in the film industry. However, his path took a detour in 2015. That’s the year he came across a video of Arthur Renowitzky, who’d attended Castro Valley High, Yoon’s alma mater; Renowitzky had been shot and was paralyzed below the waist but dreamed of walking again.

In response, Yoon was prompted to trek the PCT as a way to raise funds so his former schoolmate could buy robotic legs. During the six-month hike, Yoon posted updates on his progress, while donations kept pace. Strangers who saw his posts offered him meals, did his laundry, and asked if he wanted to crash at their houses. The benevolence he encountered was a revelation to the budding humanitarian. “It was an alternate universe,” he says.

Yoon found the chain of openheartedness so exhilarating that he rerouted his life yet again after completing the hike: He chose fashion to support his new habit of compassion. His resulting line of T-shirts and other apparel, called Kin Lov Gra—for "kindness, love, gratitude"—funds his philanthropy, including an ongoing Acts of Kindness marathon, in which he devotes his days to helping those in need.

“I used to have this image of Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi, Mother Teresa—icons who felt unattainable to an everyday person like myself,” Yoon says. “I’ve learned you don’t have to be perfect, and in your brokenness or whatever state you’re in, you have the capacity to impact someone’s life.”

Small gestures loom large. Last year, while handing out lunches on L.A.’s Skid Row, Yoon was taken to a man too weak to emerge from his tent. “He was dying of AIDS, and after we had a conversation, I asked if I could share his story,” Yoon recalls. “In that moment, I could feel the energy shift. He said, ‘Yes, because then I would know my life meant something.’ He wanted to know that his life mattered.”

Next on Yoon's agenda is a new series of Kin Lov Gra collections, starting with T-shirts and backpacks whose proceeds will fund school supplies for low-income districts in the Bay Area, L.A., and Denver. After that, he plans to finance hunger and sex-trafficking response efforts.

Yoon says he’s not using his film degree, but in his quietly dramatic gestures, you can see a filmmaker’s ability to find Mother Teresa in—as he calls himself—an everyday person. kinlovgra.com.

 

Faces

Ellie Mae Classic

Professional golfers, local celebrities, and athletes—such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—competed at this annual golf tournament held at the TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Hosted by the Pleasanton-based mortgage software company Ellie Mae, the weeklong event raised roughly $150,000 for several charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which offers education and development programs to underprivileged students around the Bay Area.

An Evening to Remember

The Pleasanton-based Tyler’s Grace Foundation feted its fifth anniversary by hosting a fundraising gala at the Diablo Country Club, where nearly 300 guests gathered to enjoy cocktails, an elegant dinner, auctions, music, and dancing. Proceeds from the benefit will support 30 families affected by cancer.

Gourmet Gallop

To raise funds for Diablo Ballet and its educational PEEK Outreach Programs, 280 people sipped, savored, and strolled their way through downtown Walnut Creek, where several businesses served special drinks and culinary creations to attendees. business fundamentals to local youths.

Taste of Oakland

The 2018 Taste of Oakland festival series in Jack London Square celebrated the unique musicians, culinary talents, and technological innovation coming out of Oakland and the Bay Area. The event benefited Youth Aid Nonprofit, a charity that provides free summer camps and music lessons and teaches business fundamentals to local youths.

California Trail Opening

The Oakland Zoo celebrated the grand opening of its 56-acre California Trail expansion with cake, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a first look at the new permanent exhibition, which re-creates habitats for eight native California species, including the jaguar, grizzly bear, and gray wolf. Twenty-five years in the making, the California Trail aims to highlight the Golden State’s natural history while also promoting wildlife conservation.

Nourish Gala

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano hosted its biggest bash of the year at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, where more than 200 guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine. The annual fundraiser supported the Community Produce Program, which provides about 250,000 pounds of produce each month to people in need.

Oakland Ballet Gala

Oakland Ballet Company’s Spring Gala fundraiser took place at the elegant Bellevue Club overlooking Lake Merritt.

Walk in the Wild

The 26th annual fundraiser for the Oakland Zoo drew 1,200 animal lovers, who explored the grounds while savoring delicious cuisine and drinks from more than 100 Bay Area restaurants, wineries, and breweries.

The View From the Kitchen

During this special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, New York Times food writer Kim Severson spoke with a trio of acclaimed female Bay Area chefs.

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.
