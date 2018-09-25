One Fine Weekend in Sacramento

With a flurry of new development, California’s capital has become one of the Golden State’s hottest destinations.

By Sam Boykin

The Golden 1 Center is a glittering addition to Sacramento’s skyline. Photos courtesy of the Sacramento Kings

Sacramento was hit particularly hard during the Great Recession, but over the past several years, the city has undergone a dramatic transformation. The 2016 completion of the $558 million Golden 1 Center sports and entertainment complex sparked a wave of downtown projects, inclu­ding gourmet restaurants, trendy bars, and a luxury hotel. These new attractions complement the state capital’s long-loved standbys—such as the revitalized historic district—making Sacramento an ideal weekend getaway.

Stay

Steps from the Golden 1 Center—which hosts the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and top musical and performing arts acts—stands the chic new Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. The 16-story, 250-room property also boasts Echo and Rig, an upscale steakhouse with an open-air bar. Acclaimed chef Sam Marvin, who also oversees the original Echo and Rig in Las Vegas, specializes in high-quality steaks cooked over California red oak logs, along with seafood and locally grown veggies.

Elsewhere in the Kimpton you’ll find Punch Bowl Social, a popular “adult playground” with bowling, video games, multiple bars, and a top-notch restaurant. For a nightcap, head to the hotel’s third floor and grab a seat at Revival at the Sawyer, a rooftop bar that connects to a glistening swimming pool. Revival offers sweeping views of downtown and has become one of the city’s most fashionable nightlife destinations, where it’s not unusual to spot celebrities. golden1center​.com, sawyerhotel.com.

Explore

The Kimpton is situated in the heart of Downtown Commons (DoCo), Sacramento’s new cultural and entertainment hub. Here you can shop, catch a movie, indulge in a tantalizing French pastry at Estelle Bakery and Pâtisserie, or sample fine wines and champagnes at Fizz.

Less than a mile from DoCo is Old Sacramento, the city’s historic district. This popular eight-block stretch along the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers features some cobblestone streets and more than 80 shops and restaurants. Don’t miss the California State Railroad Museum​—home to beautifully restored railroad cars and locomotives—or the Delta King, a 1920s-era, multistory river­boat that’s been reconfigured as a charming hotel with two eateries.​ There’s also The Firehouse Restaurant, a fine-dining eatery opened in 1960 that’s noted for its decadent steak and seafood dishes, as well as its impressive wine cellar, which holds more than 16,000 bottles. docosacramento.com, ​californiarailroad.museum, delta​king.com, firehouseoldsac.com.

Adventure

With its sunny, temperate fall weather, Sacramento is a great place to explore the outdoors, especially on the American River Bike Trail. Highlights along this scenic 32-mile path—which runs from Discovery Park to Beal’s Point—include the Nimbus Fish Hatchery, where you can see thousands of salmon and trout before they’re released into the river.

For a more active adventure, rent a raft from American River Raft Rentals and enjoy a six-mile trip from the river’s Lower Sunrise access point to River Bend Park near downtown. Before heading home, make a pit stop at 16th Street near L Street to see famed artist Shepard Fairey’s new Johnny Cash mural. After all, a rising city deserves a landmark work of art. wildlife.ca.gov, raftrentals.com.