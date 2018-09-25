Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Shadowbrook Winery Opens Its Walnut Creek Tasting Room

Locally made wine is officially back in the East Bay.

By Sara Hare

Published:

Shadowbrook vintages won five gold medals at last year’s San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

Photo by Cali Godley

To experience the grape harvest at its peak, East Bay vino lovers often head north to Wine Country. But now, they can just hop over to Shadowbrook Winery—the first winery and tasting room to open in Walnut Creek since Prohibition.

Situated on a quiet lane in the Northgate area, Shadowbrook’s attractive modern building, rustic tables, ornate wrought-iron decor, stainless steel fermenters, and new oak barrels create an impressive wine-tasting experience that’s been years in the making. Owners Tim and Courtney Jochner, both Walnut Creek natives, produced their first vintage in 2005 but dreamed of something more: a winery open for tours and tastings.

With eight acres of vines blanketing the rolling hillsides, Shadowbrook offers big red varietals—such as cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, syrah, and petite sirah—that thrive in warm Contra Costa County.

“The weather near Mount Diablo, with cool, breezy nights, is very similar to the climate in Rutherford [in Napa County],” Tim says of growing high-quality grapes in Walnut Creek.

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that Rick Tracy—who previously worked for Sonoma’s Bonneau Wines, among other vintners—is Shadowbrook’s consulting winemaker, helping the brand produce several award-winning vinos. (At the prestigious 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, all 11 of Shadowbrook’s entered wines medaled, even over Napa wineries.)

Tours and tastings are available by appointment, so stay in town because local wine is officially back in The Creek. shadowbrookwinery.com.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: September 20–26

Heat up your week with free comedy, contemporary ballet, and yoga in the vines in the East Bay.

Top Tickets: September 13–19

Indulge in artisanal cheeses, explore a neighborhood festival, admire classic cars, and more this week in the Bay.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

“This is Not my Life. My Life is Quiet, Suburban, and Ordinary.”

Diablo Dish: Livermore’s Posada Hits the Road

40 Under 40 in the East Bay

Diablo Dish: Heritage Eats Opens in Broadway Plaza

First Bite: Pearl Is a Treasure

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ellie Mae Classic

Professional golfers, local celebrities, and athletes—such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—competed at this annual golf tournament held at the TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Hosted by the Pleasanton-based mortgage software company Ellie Mae, the weeklong event raised roughly $150,000 for several charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which offers education and development programs to underprivileged students around the Bay Area.

An Evening to Remember

The Pleasanton-based Tyler’s Grace Foundation feted its fifth anniversary by hosting a fundraising gala at the Diablo Country Club, where nearly 300 guests gathered to enjoy cocktails, an elegant dinner, auctions, music, and dancing. Proceeds from the benefit will support 30 families affected by cancer.

Gourmet Gallop

To raise funds for Diablo Ballet and its educational PEEK Outreach Programs, 280 people sipped, savored, and strolled their way through downtown Walnut Creek, where several businesses served special drinks and culinary creations to attendees. business fundamentals to local youths.

Taste of Oakland

The 2018 Taste of Oakland festival series in Jack London Square celebrated the unique musicians, culinary talents, and technological innovation coming out of Oakland and the Bay Area. The event benefited Youth Aid Nonprofit, a charity that provides free summer camps and music lessons and teaches business fundamentals to local youths.

California Trail Opening

The Oakland Zoo celebrated the grand opening of its 56-acre California Trail expansion with cake, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a first look at the new permanent exhibition, which re-creates habitats for eight native California species, including the jaguar, grizzly bear, and gray wolf. Twenty-five years in the making, the California Trail aims to highlight the Golden State’s natural history while also promoting wildlife conservation.

Nourish Gala

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano hosted its biggest bash of the year at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, where more than 200 guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine. The annual fundraiser supported the Community Produce Program, which provides about 250,000 pounds of produce each month to people in need.

Oakland Ballet Gala

Oakland Ballet Company’s Spring Gala fundraiser took place at the elegant Bellevue Club overlooking Lake Merritt.

Walk in the Wild

The 26th annual fundraiser for the Oakland Zoo drew 1,200 animal lovers, who explored the grounds while savoring delicious cuisine and drinks from more than 100 Bay Area restaurants, wineries, and breweries.

The View From the Kitchen

During this special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, New York Times food writer Kim Severson spoke with a trio of acclaimed female Bay Area chefs.

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook