Top October Events in the East Bay

Watch thrilling acrobatics; see a magic show; meet acclaimed authors; and more.

By Marissa Wu

Published:

A human pyramid of New Chinese Acrobats jumps rope. Photo by Liu Baomin.

Discussions

Uncharted: The Berkeley Festival of Ideas
10/5–10/6 The award-winning local-news organization Berkeleyside invites more than two dozen thought leaders—​including writers, politicians, and activists—to various Berkeley theaters to discuss such charged topics as feminism, immigration, race, and identity. The dynamic speeches and performances are guaranteed to spark a dialogue. berkeleyideas.com.

 

Beer

Clayton Oktoberfest
10/5–10/7 The annual Oktoberfest jubilee in downtown Clayton brings Munich, Germany, to the East Bay with a traditional beer garden, international music, Bavarian dancers, and a full-size carnival for the kids.
clayton​oktoberfest.com.

 

Literature

2018 Litquake Festival
10/11–10/20 Bay Area book lovers unite at this San Francisco literary festival, which boasts a packed lineup of discussions, readings, workshops, and mixers. Featured headliners at the 18th annual event include novelists Amy Tan, Andy Weir, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon; essayist Rebecca Solnit; and author Dave Eggers. litquake.org.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night
10/11 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, laugh your way through Tim Burton’s ghoulish romp Beetlejuice. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Auto

Downtown Alameda Classic Car Show
10/13 More than 400 classic vehicles zoom onto Alameda’s historic Park Street to fete this automotive extravaganza’s 25th anniversary. A DJ will spin hits from the 1950s and ’60s to match the midcentury vibe of the free event. downtown​alameda.com.

 

Performance

The New Chinese Acrobats
10/14 Witness gravity-defying feats when this world-renowned circus-performance troupe comes to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. Blending traditional Chinese artistic traditions with modern theatrics, these highly skilled acrobats are sure to thrill. lvpac.org.

 

Literature

Jodi Picoult​
10/16 A New York Times best-selling author of more than 20 novels, Jodi Picoult comes to Danville’s Rakestraw Books for a conversation about her newest work, Spark of Light, which thoughtfully delves into the pro-life/pro-choice debate. rakestrawbooks.com.

 

Television

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
10/19 Berkeley’s own James Beard Award–winning cookbook author Samin Nosrat—who was named the East Bay’s top food-world influencer in Diablo’s 2018 Best of the East Bay issue—debuts her new culinary series on Netflix. netflix.com.

 

Shopping

Pleasanton Harvest Festival
10/26–10/28 Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, where hundreds of vendors will be selling more than 24,000 unique gift options, ranging from arts and crafts, jewelry, and apparel to specialty foods, toys, and decor. Live music and children’s performers and activities round out the fun. harvestfestival.com.

 

Magic

It’s Magic!
10/28 The stars of the nation’s longest-​running magic revue do more than just pull rabbits out of their hats. With a mix of comedy, illusions, and tricks, these critically acclaimed magicians will leave audiences dazzled at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater. lvpac.org.

 

