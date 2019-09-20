A Red Farmhouse

Content provided by Camp & Camp Associates, Inc.

The landscape subtly descends to the orchard through a mixture of blond and full range Calistoga boulders, rock walls and hand honed rock stairs. Lavender, rosemary, sage, blue oat grass, Penstemon, yarrow and kangaroo paw are interspersed among the rockwork.

Standing proudly on land that previously hosted a little red farmhouse and orchard resides an iconic, brand-new tribute to days gone by. The new owners of the property worked with Mike Mussano of Ward Young Architects to create a ranch design motif respectful of the modest scale and massing appropriate for this property. Similarly, the owners wanted an understated but elegant landscape and collaborated with Camp and Camp Associates on the Master Plan design.

The main entrance to the property faces a small private lane flanked by large coast redwoods, while the right-side elevation is appreciated from the country road. The rear of the property engages an ephemeral creek with a large, semicircular stone terrace sufficient to accommodate large family and social gatherings. A farm-to-table garden project—equipped with state-of-the-art irrigation and specialty organic soil blending—ties the front domestic landscape together with the orchard. Surrounding the garden are stone retaining walls and a cable railing system, which tie into a garden shed true to the materials of the main house. The shed incorporates the original mailbox and front door of the former farmhouse. CK Landscape’s Gary Cartwright worked his magic to make Camp and Camp’s landscape design spring to life.

Sustainability is achieved through the use of drought-tolerant plant material, a weather sensor irrigation system, on-site storm water treatment and ground water infiltration, LED lighting, and predominately natural hardscape materials.

Camp and Camp Associates, Inc. is a landscape architecture, urban design and land planning firm located in Walnut Creek, California. www.campandcamp.com