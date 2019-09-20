Edit ModuleShow Tags
A Red Farmhouse

Architects, builders and home designers share the details of the stories behind their residential projects.

Content provided by Camp & Camp Associates, Inc.

Published:

The landscape subtly descends to the orchard through a mixture of blond and full range Calistoga boulders, rock walls and hand honed rock stairs. Lavender, rosemary, sage, blue oat grass, Penstemon, yarrow and kangaroo paw are interspersed among the rockwork.

 

Standing proudly on land that previously hosted a little red farmhouse and orchard resides an iconic, brand-new tribute to days gone by. The new owners of the property worked with Mike Mussano of Ward Young Architects to create a ranch design motif respectful of the modest scale and massing appropriate for this property. Similarly, the owners wanted an understated but elegant landscape and collaborated with Camp and Camp Associates on the Master Plan design.

The vegetable garden has a cable railing atop of low stone walls allowing for an open view while discouraging local critters. The old front door of the original Little Red Farmhouse and mailbox complete the garden shed with raised seat/wall beds and washed pea gravel to compliment.

The main entrance to the property faces a small private lane flanked by large coast redwoods, while the right-side elevation is appreciated from the country road. The rear of the property engages an ephemeral creek with a large, semicircular stone terrace sufficient to accommodate large family and social gatherings. A farm-to-table garden project—equipped with state-of-the-art irrigation and specialty organic soil blending—ties the front domestic landscape together with the orchard. Surrounding the garden are stone retaining walls and a cable railing system, which tie into a garden shed true to the materials of the main house. The shed incorporates the original mailbox and front door of the former farmhouse. CK Landscape’s Gary Cartwright worked his magic to make Camp and Camp’s landscape design spring to life.

Sustainability is achieved through the use of drought-tolerant plant material, a weather sensor irrigation system, on-site storm water treatment and ground water infiltration, LED lighting, and predominately natural hardscape materials. 

 

Camp and Camp Associates, Inc. is a landscape architecture, urban design and land planning firm located in Walnut Creek, California. www.campandcamp.com

 

Faces

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.

Night at the Library

The Lafayette Library and Learning Center Foundation (LLLCF) hosted its annual fundraiser, where book lovers had the chance to roam the library after hours with friends and family. Filled with revelry, dancing, and dessert, the event raised $450,000 for the library and much-needed improvements to the Children’s Area deck.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

The East Bay SPCA’s benefit celebrated the many donors and members of the community who take part in helping animals. Guests toured the Oakland facility and met animals that are up for adoption, while savoring an array of food, craft beer, and wine. All proceeds from the auctions went toward the SPCA’s services.

Once Upon a Time at Fairyland

Guests dressed up in storybook attire and experienced a magical evening at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland. At the 24th annual gala, attendees appreciated enchanting decor, a delicious dinner, delectable desserts, and various auction items. This year’s sold-out event was the theme park’s most successful bash yet, raising more than $250,000. All proceeds help Children’s Fairyland continue to provide children with a place that fosters imagination, encourages creativity, and prompts a desire to learn.

Nourish Gala

At this yearly black-tie event benefiting the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, attendees gathered at the Diablo Country Club for a delightful evening and enjoyed a three-course dinner, drinks, dancing, and a live auction. All proceeds went directly to the Food Bank, which has been providing food to one in eight residents in Contra Costa and Solano counties for more than 40 years.

LL COOL J at Making Waves Academy

Richmond’s Making Waves Academy welcomed two-time Grammy Award winner LL COOL J to the school to have a discussion with the students. The recording artist spoke about the importance of education, his path to becoming an entertainer, and the impact his upbringing had on his success. At Making Waves, 5th- to 12th-grade students receive a rigorous, holistic education to prepare them for college and beyond.

Pure Muir Gala

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the John Muir Land Trust hosted a very special incarnation of its annual gathering. Conservation leaders and thousands of supporters came together at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez to celebrate with live music, fine wine, gourmet food, and an auction.

Notes and Words

This one-night-only fundraiser at the Fox Theater in Oakland ultimately raised more than $3 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, thanks to its all-star lineup of performers and speakers, which included Ryan Tedder of One Republic and actress Helen Hunt.

Swing to Freedom Gala

The Rotary Club of Lafayette hosted a benefit for the nonprofit New Day for Children. The Alamo-based organization works to aid the recovery of American girls rescued from sex trafficking through a variety of services, including psychological, educational, and other restorative programs. The fundraising event included a cocktail reception, a sit-down dinner, and a live auction.

Faces of Wildlife

Fans of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience got wild at the museum and wildlife hospital’s annual soiree. Held at Danville’s Blackhawk Museum, the night saw some of Lindsay’s animal ambassadors join the mix as guests danced to music by The Cheeseballs following a full dinner catered by Scott’s Seafood Walnut Creek and both live and silent auctions. Funds from the event support Lindsay’s goal of connecting people with wildlife by saving animals’ lives and providing up-close animal encounters for visitors.

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.
