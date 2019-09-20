Fringe Elements
Eye-catching tassels and trimmings add intrigue to the season’s must-have looks.
In the Bag
The Rhiannon cross-body purse, by Me and D Leather, is as aesthetically appealing as it is practical. Available at Oakland’s Viscera boutique. $290, shopviscera.com.
Ear and Now
Lizzie Fortunato’s gold-plated Puglia brass earrings feature silk tassels, black woven coil beads, and carnelian stones. Lizzie Fortunato designs are sold at Nordstrom, McMullen, and on the brand’s website. $240, lizziefortunato.com.
Over-the-Top Boot
Artfully fringed and poised on a towering stiletto heel, Christian Louboutin’s thigh-high Bolcheva boot is the season’s ultimate statement maker. Available at Neiman Marcus. $3,195, neimanmarcus.com.
One-Piece Glamour
Turn heads in designer Rachel Comey’s copper-toned Ines jumpsuit, with dazzling sequins and a swingy fringe trim. Stocked at Oakland’s McMullen boutique. $795, shopmcmullen.com.
Boho-Luxe Necklace
Jewelry artist Marisa Mason sells her rocker-chic creations—such as the Cyprus necklace, a brass pendant with a leather tassel—out of her Oakland boutique and online. $200, marisamason.com.