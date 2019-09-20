Fringe Elements

Eye-catching tassels and trimmings add intrigue to the season’s must-have looks.

By Elizabeth Richardson

In the Bag

The Rhiannon cross-body purse, by Me and D Leather, is as aesthetically appealing as it is practical. Available at Oakland’s Viscera boutique. $290, shopviscera.com.

Ear and Now

Lizzie Fortunato’s gold-plated Puglia brass earrings feature silk tassels, black woven coil beads, and carnelian stones. Lizzie Fortunato designs are sold at Nordstrom, McMullen, and on the brand’s website. $240, lizziefortunato.com.

Over-the-Top Boot

Artfully fringed and poised on a towering stiletto heel, Christian Louboutin’s thigh-high Bolcheva boot is the season’s ultimate statement maker. Available at Neiman Marcus. $3,195, neiman​marcus.com.

One-Piece Glamour

Turn heads in designer Rachel Comey’s copper-toned Ines jumpsuit, with dazzling sequins and a swingy fringe trim. Stocked at Oakland’s McMullen boutique. $795, shopmcmullen.com.

Boho-Luxe Necklace

Jewelry artist Marisa Mason sells her rocker-chic creations—such as the Cyprus necklace, a brass pendant with a leather tassel—out of her Oakland boutique and online. $200, marisamason.com.