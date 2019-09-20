Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

One Fine Weekend in San Antonio

Get off the beaten path in San Antonio, and you’ll find a thriving arts scene, inventive cuisine, and infinite reasons to throw a party.

By Deborah Kirk // Photos courtesy of Visit San Antonio

Published:

Ruby City, an edgy new museum designed by starchitect Sir David Adjaye, opens this month.

The Alamo is to San Antonio, Texas, what the Statue of Liberty is to New York: a venerable icon so identified with its hometown that it’s become a refrigerator magnet, a T-shirt, and a mug. So, I thought during my springtime visit to this magical town, Who needs to see the Alamo? Just buy a Davy Crockett hat and a mug, and be done with it.

Wrong. Way wrong. Here’s why (among other reasons) you should not dismiss the Alamo as a tourist trap. Two words: Phil. Collins.

The Alamo has captivated visitors (like mega collector Phil Collins) for generations.

I know you are scratching your head. I did, too. Phil Collins? Su-su-sudio?

Yes, that Phil Collins, of Genesis. He turns out to be the world’s greatest collector of Alamo memorabilia, artifacts, and whatnot. Apparently, he’s been obsessed with it since he was a kid growing up in England, and in 2014 he donated his priceless collection to the Texas General Land Office, the guardian of the Alamo. When the Collins collection gets set up in its new home near the Alamo Plaza, visitors will get an entirely new perspective on this beloved monument.

Until then, of course, there are still plenty of reasons to explore this enchanted town. Come to San Antonio for the food (more on that later), the people (can’t say enough), and the vibrant arts scene, and you’ll have a spectacular time. After making the de rigueur stops—the Alamo, the magnificent missions (collectively designated a UNESCO World Heritage site), and the famed River Walk—take a closer look at San Antonio, and you’ll see why it brims with civic boosters who are unfailingly proud of their city. And now, with Southwest Airlines offering nonstop, four-hour flights out of Oakland, it’s easier than ever to plan a long weekend in Alamo City.

 

Explore the art, history, and culture of the American West at Briscoe Western Art Museum.

 

Cultural Excursions

The Pearl district is anchored by a historic former brewery.

One of the places I was most eager to check out during my visit was Pearl, a thriving, 22-acre complex just north of San Antonio’s downtown that houses superb restaurants, distinctive shops, and a branch of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA)—one of just three such outposts in the United States. Located in a former brewery that was operational from 1883 to 2001, the site boasts historic architecture and the fabulous Hotel Emma, where the original brewery’s industrial elements have been creatively restored and incorporated into a movie set–worthy design.

 

A sampling of inspired dishes at The Granary.

Time your Pearl outing to coincide with its farmers market, and then grab a French pastry at Bakery Lorraine, try the out-of-this-world barbecue at The Granary, or sample the offerings at the CIA’s Savor restaurant. Inside Hotel Emma, Supper specializes in farm-to-table dining, and the atmospheric Sternewirth bar serves craft cocktails and small plates. After hours, Jazz, TX is the preferred haunt of locals and visitors alike; there, you can expect nightly performances by South Texas’s top musicians.

San Antonio has a lively arts scene, and my advice is to take in a mix of the mainstream, the alternative, and the downright offbeat. Several well-established museums—such as the McNay Art Museum, the San Antonio Museum of Art, and the Briscoe Western Art Museum—offer world-class collections that are on par with those in any major city. But don’t miss the chance to visit edgier arts districts, such as the Blue Star Arts Complex in the Southtown neighborhood, complete with workings artists’ studios and galleries, bars, crafts shops, and possibly the best gelato I’ve ever had, at South Alamode Panini and Gelato Company.

The newest addition to the cultural landscape is Ruby City, an angular, crimson-hued modern art museum in downtown San Antonio designed by the renowned British architect Sir David Adjaye. Slated to open this month, Ruby City will house the collection of the Linda Pace Foundation, which features works by art stars such as Christian Marclay, Marina Abramović, Ross Bleckner, and many others.

 

Rebelle's seared sea scallops.

 

Food and Fiestas

Rebelle's charbroiled gulf oysters.

Phenomenal dining is one of San Antonio’s hallmarks, and it can be found in both beautifully appointed restaurants and at roadside stands. Rebelle, in the iconic St. Anthony Hotel—a luxurious downtown landmark that exudes old-world charm—stands out for its exquisite seafood. Another excellent choice is Restaurant Gwendolyn, where chef Michael Sohocki creates dishes “time-marked” to 1850 or before, prepared by hand and without electricity. Chef Johnny Hernandez, a San Antonio native, has left a major imprint on the Mexican dining scene with his group of La Gloria restaurants; for top-flight contemporary Tex-Mex fare, try Ácenar, right on the River Walk.

 

Duck chalupas from Ácenar.

But if you want to try some of the great eats that few out-of-towners ever get to experience, consider a tour with food maven Julia Celeste, aka the Food Chick. She offers customized Food Chick Tours to off-the-beaten-track barbecue joints, taco stands, fruterias, and storefronts selling cups of creamy elote. She’s also an expert on local lore, with endless stories about the city’s legends, colorful characters, and its infectious fiesta fever.

Yes, fiesta fever. If San Antonians like anything, it’s a good party, and the city is packed with ways to revel. Spring, for example, offers the 11-day-long extravaganza known as Fiesta (in which the whole town turns out bedecked in ribbons and medals—an arguably less debauched version of Mardi Gras), and fall features the dazzling Luminaria arts fest.

Whatever the season, there are countless ways to celebrate the delights of this town—which have a way of turning first-time visitors into die-hard fans who return again and again. And if you don’t believe me, just ask Phil Collins.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: September 19-25

This week, celebrate an East Bay cultural institution, take the kids to the theater, enjoy live music, and more.

Top Tickets: September 12-18

This week, embark on a swashbuckling adventure with the Three Musketeers, witness a performance of a Shakespearean classic, and more.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

“This is Not my Life. My Life is Quiet, Suburban, and Ordinary.”

Diablo Dish: Berkeley Boathouse Sets Sail

Diablo Dish: Postino and Tribune Tavern are Back

Diablo Dish: The Veranda Lands a Brazilian Steakhouse and Southern Italian

Classic Hits: Rocco’s Ristorante Pizzeria

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.

Night at the Library

The Lafayette Library and Learning Center Foundation (LLLCF) hosted its annual fundraiser, where book lovers had the chance to roam the library after hours with friends and family. Filled with revelry, dancing, and dessert, the event raised $450,000 for the library and much-needed improvements to the Children’s Area deck.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

The East Bay SPCA’s benefit celebrated the many donors and members of the community who take part in helping animals. Guests toured the Oakland facility and met animals that are up for adoption, while savoring an array of food, craft beer, and wine. All proceeds from the auctions went toward the SPCA’s services.

Once Upon a Time at Fairyland

Guests dressed up in storybook attire and experienced a magical evening at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland. At the 24th annual gala, attendees appreciated enchanting decor, a delicious dinner, delectable desserts, and various auction items. This year’s sold-out event was the theme park’s most successful bash yet, raising more than $250,000. All proceeds help Children’s Fairyland continue to provide children with a place that fosters imagination, encourages creativity, and prompts a desire to learn.

Nourish Gala

At this yearly black-tie event benefiting the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, attendees gathered at the Diablo Country Club for a delightful evening and enjoyed a three-course dinner, drinks, dancing, and a live auction. All proceeds went directly to the Food Bank, which has been providing food to one in eight residents in Contra Costa and Solano counties for more than 40 years.

LL COOL J at Making Waves Academy

Richmond’s Making Waves Academy welcomed two-time Grammy Award winner LL COOL J to the school to have a discussion with the students. The recording artist spoke about the importance of education, his path to becoming an entertainer, and the impact his upbringing had on his success. At Making Waves, 5th- to 12th-grade students receive a rigorous, holistic education to prepare them for college and beyond.

Pure Muir Gala

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the John Muir Land Trust hosted a very special incarnation of its annual gathering. Conservation leaders and thousands of supporters came together at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez to celebrate with live music, fine wine, gourmet food, and an auction.

Notes and Words

This one-night-only fundraiser at the Fox Theater in Oakland ultimately raised more than $3 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, thanks to its all-star lineup of performers and speakers, which included Ryan Tedder of One Republic and actress Helen Hunt.

Swing to Freedom Gala

The Rotary Club of Lafayette hosted a benefit for the nonprofit New Day for Children. The Alamo-based organization works to aid the recovery of American girls rescued from sex trafficking through a variety of services, including psychological, educational, and other restorative programs. The fundraising event included a cocktail reception, a sit-down dinner, and a live auction.

Faces of Wildlife

Fans of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience got wild at the museum and wildlife hospital’s annual soiree. Held at Danville’s Blackhawk Museum, the night saw some of Lindsay’s animal ambassadors join the mix as guests danced to music by The Cheeseballs following a full dinner catered by Scott’s Seafood Walnut Creek and both live and silent auctions. Funds from the event support Lindsay’s goal of connecting people with wildlife by saving animals’ lives and providing up-close animal encounters for visitors.

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook