Edit ModuleShow Tags

After School Arnold

Neva Dominguez

Published:

When Walnut Creek moms Donna Perham and Tricia Carella got the ball rolling for an after-school center for young teens in Walnut Creek, they had no idea it would bring them face to face with the Governator. But a San Francisco Chronicle columnist’s piece about their plan caught Arnold Schwarzenegger’s attention, and he invited them up to Sacramento for a private meeting.

“The discussion was great, very relaxed,” Perham says. “He is a big proponent of after-school care, so he shared his insight on what he did with his programs in Los Angeles, and also listened and was interested in our plan here in Walnut Creek. We met with him for about 20 minutes. He also gave us a written endorsement for our center.”

The center, known as the Creek, opened its doors this month at Foothill Middle School—but kids from any school are welcome. “There are lots of elementary after-school programs,” Perham says, “but none for middle school kids, which is ironic because that is the age when kids need the most supervision.” The Creek has ping-pong and pool tables, a computer room, and offers classes in hip-hop, Microsoft PowerPoint, CPR, and babysitter certification.

The Creek is open Mon.–Fri. from 2:30 to 6 p.m. (1:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays) and costs $5.50–$6.50 per hour. Foothill Middle School, 2775 Cedro La., Walnut Creek, (925) 934-3324, www.thecreekyouthcenter.org .

 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.