Curtains To Go

Nikki Nipkow

You know your family room needs new drapes; so does the living room. But what kind? Solid blue? Stripes? Want to test drive some curtains to see if you like them—and if you don’t, just take them back?



You can at the new Curtain Exchange, a family-run shop in Danville. Instead of trying to visualize what draperies might look like based on a two-inch swatch, customers borrow a completed curtain panel for a 48-hour trial period. “There’s no guessing, and it’s a safer buy,” says owner Dana Doscher.



Doscher and her mom, Barbara Gambs, have the gig down pat. “My mom has the designer eye,” says Doscher, “I have the business savvy. And we both know how to have fun with it.” The Curtain Exchange, 800 Sycamore Valley Rd. W., Danville (925) 837-2224, www.thecurtainexchange.com .