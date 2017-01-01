Edit ModuleShow Tags

Happy Hundredth

Peter Crooks

Published:

This month, Cal Performances kicks off its 100th season with a lineup of concerts, speakers, theater, and dance ensembles as strong as any in its vibrant history. But the importance of that first big show will always resonate.

Back in 1906, famed French stage star Sarah Bernhardt came to Berkeley to perform Racine’s Phèdre at the Greek Theatre. Her show was a benefit for victims of the San Francisco earthquake and fire, many of whom had been camping out on the U.C. campus. The performance was reviewed by Putnam’s Monthly as “one of the great events in world dramatic history.” Sunset magazine fondly gushed that Bernhardt’s voice, “could be heard even in its most infinitesimal whisper, beyond the Theatre, where among the hills, listened the crowds who could not gain admittance.”

Bernhardt would remember the performance as one of the greatest of her career. She returned to perform at the Greek in 1911 and 1918, before her death in 1923.

To see the lineup of Cal Performances’ centennial season, go to www.calperfs.berkeley.edu . September highlights include the National Ballet of China’s Raise the Red Lantern, September 16–18, and the Mark Morris Dance Group, September 22–24 and September 29–October 1.

 

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.
