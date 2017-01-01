Miss San Ramon

Peter Crooks

NINA GOSIENGFIAO didn’t have much of a summer vacation. The San Ramon teen traveled to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the national Talent Rock pageant, where she won first prize in the acting competition and was a finalist in the singing competition. Then Nina came back to the East Bay and landed the lead role of Kim in the Diablo Light Opera Company’s big-budget production of Miss Saigon, which hits the Lesher Center stage this month.



“This is my biggest role yet, and it’s also a chance to sing with an orchestra,” says Nina, 15, who began performing at age nine with Imagine Performing Arts. “I’m excited to be working with these professionals. Some of the cast members are from the touring version of Miss Saigon.”



Opening night will mark the first time Nina has ever seen a production of Miss Saigon. “I’ve been listening to three different productions on CD, so I feel like I know it well,” she says.



Miss Saigon runs September 2–October 1 at the Dean Lesher Regional Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. For tickets, call (925) 943-7469 or go to www.dlrca.org .