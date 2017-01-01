Must-See Show

Jeff Greco

Here’s a way to get your favorite baseball lover out of the sports bar and into an art exhibit: “The Mona Lisa of baseball cards” is coming to the Oakland Museum of California.



The card, one of the famously rare tobacco cards featuring the Pittsburgh Pirates’ turn-of-the-century star shortstop Honus Wagner, is part of the museum’s Baseball as America exhibit. The card was originally printed by the Piedmont Tobacco Company and was included in cigarette packages, but Wagner objected to his image being used and demanded the card be discontinued. Only a handful still exist—one sold on eBay in 2000 for $1.265 million—so make sure to see the real McCoy when the exhibit opens.



Baseball as America runs September 17 through January 22 at the Oakland Museum of California, 10th and Oak streets, Oakland. For information, call (510) 238-2200 or visit www.museumca.org .