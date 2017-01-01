Edit ModuleShow Tags

Rock the Right Thing

Jason Jurgens

Published:

You probably heard about LIVE 8. And you must remember Live Aid and “We Are the World.”

Now, Oakland-based rock band Tremolo is climbing on the goodwill bandwagon by donating 50 percent of the royalties from its latest album to charity. The best part: The band’s fans get to pick who gets the money.

The band’s Love Is Greater Than Revenge Fund allows voters to choose from a variety of good causes, such as the ONE Campaign, UNICEF, and Free the Slaves. Even though lead singer Justin Dillon hopes his band’s musical efforts translate to a gold album, he says true happiness comes from giving something back. “Getting to be a part of something that is bigger than Tremolo’s own glory is special,” he says.

Chosen causes could be richly rewarded if Tremolo continues its ascent. The band has gotten airplay on KFOG, MTV, and VH-1, and the song “Promise Ring” was featured in the hit teen movie How to Deal. “At the premiere, I wanted to hide,” Dillon says. “Everyone was watching and listening, and I felt exposed, even though no one knew I was sitting right there.”

Tremolo’s debut album, Love Is the Greatest Revenge, was released in August. For information, visit www.loveisthegreatestrevenge.com or www.tremolomusic.net .

 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers