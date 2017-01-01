Rock the Right Thing

Jason Jurgens

You probably heard about LIVE 8. And you must remember Live Aid and “We Are the World.”



Now, Oakland-based rock band Tremolo is climbing on the goodwill bandwagon by donating 50 percent of the royalties from its latest album to charity. The best part: The band’s fans get to pick who gets the money.



The band’s Love Is Greater Than Revenge Fund allows voters to choose from a variety of good causes, such as the ONE Campaign, UNICEF, and Free the Slaves. Even though lead singer Justin Dillon hopes his band’s musical efforts translate to a gold album, he says true happiness comes from giving something back. “Getting to be a part of something that is bigger than Tremolo’s own glory is special,” he says.



Chosen causes could be richly rewarded if Tremolo continues its ascent. The band has gotten airplay on KFOG, MTV, and VH-1, and the song “Promise Ring” was featured in the hit teen movie How to Deal. “At the premiere, I wanted to hide,” Dillon says. “Everyone was watching and listening, and I felt exposed, even though no one knew I was sitting right there.”



Tremolo’s debut album, Love Is the Greatest Revenge, was released in August. For information, visit www.loveisthegreatestrevenge.com or www.tremolomusic.net .

