Edit ModuleShow Tags

Bloomie's By The Bay

Stephanie Simons

Published:

Attention shoppers! Bloomingdale’s opens in San Francisco this month at Fifth and Market. That’s right: The beloved East Coast institution is going tête-à-tête with Nordstrom and Union Square.

The San Francisco location is the second largest store in the chain’s history. "This is the most exciting store we’ve ever built," says Michael Gould, chairman and CEO. "But we’ll have to earn our stripes—there are a lot of great stores in San Francisco."

Bloomie’s is the featured attraction of the newly expanded Westfield San Francisco Centre, which will also be home to 170 stores, a nine-screen Century Theatres cinema, and top-rated restaurants such as Lark Creek Steak, a more urban version of Lark Creek Walnut Creek. Forget retail therapy—this is 900,000 square feet of pure intoxication.

Bloomingdale’s September 28 opening gives the luxury retailer roughly a one-year head start on Barneys New York, which is scheduled to make its debut next fall on Stockton Street near O’Farrell, in the building formerly occupied by FAO Schwarz.

Bloomingdale’s hosts a preview cocktail gala featuring Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Chris Botti on September 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. Ticket proceeds benefit UCSF Children’s Hospital. For information, call (415) 502-4337 or visit www.bloomingdales.com.

 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews