By the Numbers

Hot Tickets

Elyce Petker

Published:

With yet another multiplex (a 10-screen in Livermore) opening in the East Bay this fall, no one can say that DVDs and the Internet have killed movie theaters. From the art deco splendor of the Orinda Theater to the six-story-tall IMAX screen at Regal Hacienda Crossings 20 in Dublin, there’s a full range of places to see movies in Diabloland.

133 Number of screens in 14 theaters east of the Caldecott Tunnel

$2.30 Average Saturday night ticket price in the United States in 1978, when Superman debuted

$9.75 Saturday night price to see Superman Returns at the Century 14 in Walnut Creek this past summer

1941 Year the Orinda and Park theaters opened in Orinda and Lafayette, respectively

30 Number of tickets sold at the 4:30 p.m. screening of Amélie, the last film shown at Lafayette’s Park Theater before it closed on September 18, 2005

1.4 Number of movie tickets sold, in billions, in the U.S. in 2005

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
