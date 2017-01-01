By the Numbers

Hot Tickets

Elyce Petker

With yet another multiplex (a 10-screen in Livermore) opening in the East Bay this fall, no one can say that DVDs and the Internet have killed movie theaters. From the art deco splendor of the Orinda Theater to the six-story-tall IMAX screen at Regal Hacienda Crossings 20 in Dublin, there’s a full range of places to see movies in Diabloland.

133 Number of screens in 14 theaters east of the Caldecott Tunnel

$2.30 Average Saturday night ticket price in the United States in 1978, when Superman debuted

$9.75 Saturday night price to see Superman Returns at the Century 14 in Walnut Creek this past summer

1941 Year the Orinda and Park theaters opened in Orinda and Lafayette, respectively

30 Number of tickets sold at the 4:30 p.m. screening of Amélie, the last film shown at Lafayette’s Park Theater before it closed on September 18, 2005

1.4 Number of movie tickets sold, in billions, in the U.S. in 2005

