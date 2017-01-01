La Dolce Vita

Karen Boyden Phelps

When Gondola Servizio’s rides disappeared from Lake Merritt for eight months, disappointed romantics had to find another unforgettable way to pop the question.

Owners Angelino Sandri and April Quinn, a married couple who themselves met on a gondola ride, decided to move their operation from Oakland to Fort Lauderdale when they started a family. The business returned to Lake Merritt in June after Sandri and Quinn opted to run it remotely from their new home. So once again, the echoes of a gondolier’s Italian serenade can lull you into a romantic reverie as you glide effortlessly along at a duck’s pace.

Gondola Servizio operates seven days a week on Lake Merritt until the end of October. It will continue its cruises in June 2007. For reservations, go to www.gondolacruise.com.