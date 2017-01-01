The Goofball Gets The Glory

Peter Crooks

The last time Diablo checked in with Andy Samberg, he was still getting his feet wet as a featured player on Saturday Night Live. His SNL short "Lazy Sunday" (a rap parody of the film The Chronicles of Narnia) had become an Internet sensation, and Samberg transformed into one of the show’s stars (pictured here dancing with Natalie Portman).

Now Samberg, who grew up in Berkeley, has his first feature film in the works. Hot Rod, a comedy about an accident-prone daredevil, is filming now and scheduled for a March 2007 release. Hot Rod will co-star Oscar-winner Sissy Spacek and Ian McShane (of Deadwood fame); Samberg’s longtime Berkeley buddies Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone also will be involved in the project.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old’s personal life has become tabloid fodder. According to Us Weekly, Samberg is romantically involved with Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst.

Watch for Samberg when Saturday Night Live’s 32nd season premieres on September 30.