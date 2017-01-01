Edit ModuleShow Tags

Can't-Miss Concert

Peter Crooks

Published:

Can't-Miss Concert
Courtesy of Lucinda Williams

If you missed Grammy-winner Lucinda Williams's scintillating performance at the Paramount Theatre in June, you're in luck—she's coming back to town this month. The troubadour, hailed by Time magazine as "America's best songwriter," will bring her explosive band to downtown Oakland's streets on September 2 as part of the Comcast Art and Soul Oakland festival.

Other acts in the Labor Day weekend–long festival include soul singer Jeffrey Osborne, guitar great Johnny Rawls, indie jam band Luce, Latin rockers deSoL, and mom-rockers Housewives on Prozac.

The 7th annual Comcast Art and Soul Oakland takes place September 1–3, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. each day. The festival is at Frank Ogawa Plaza and City Center, near the 12th Street BART station. Admission is $10 per day at the door; $5 for teens 13–18, and free for children 12 and under.

For information, including the entire entertainment program, go to www.artandsouloakland.com.

