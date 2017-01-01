Faces

Parties. Society. Glamour. Nightlife

Peter Crooks

McCovey¹s Invitational at Round Hill Country Club raised more than $70,000 for the Wheelchair Foundation and the Giants Community Fund.

The Best Martini in the East Bay contest at Lafayette Park Hotel raised more than $10,000 for Project Second Chance¹s adult literacy programs.

Chris Isaak performed at Livermore¹s Wente Vineyards, selling out the venue for the fifth consecutive summer.

Children's Hospital Oakland received $110,000 from the Grateful Families event at Oakwood Athletic Club in Lafayette.

Bears boosters raised $10,000 for the UC Berkeley football program with a private dinner party in an Alamo home.

Mills College welcomed author and womens rights activist Gloria Steinem to a conversation on its Oakland campus.

Chase the Blues, Vol. 5 at Toby and John Nady¹s Piedmont home raised $220,000 for Children¹s Hospital Oakland¹s pediatric rehabilitation programs.

